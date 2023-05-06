Latest News Editor's Choice


Losing ZANU-PF MP wins councillor's post

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
Losing ZANU-PF Mazowe North Member of Parliament Campion Mugweni has joined Mvurwi councillors in a rerun exercise.


Sources within the party said the first candidates that won in the preliminary elections were weak and Mugweni has since demoted himself from MP to a councillor after losing to Tsungai Makumbe.

"There was a rerun in Mvurwi wards and Mugweni joined the local authority race and he won in ward 4," the source said.

Some residents blasted Mugweni's desperation of power.

"We are wondering why Mugweni is so power hungry how can he go to council yet he once commanded 14 wards," said Simon Shumba.

Others suggested that he was targeting Mvurwi mayorship.

Source - Byo24news

