High flying Bosso invades Gweru

by Staff reporter

HIGH flying Highlanders Football Club's followers are expected to paint the streets of Gweru black and white, when their team takes on Castle Lager Premier Soccer League debutants Sheasham at the newly refurbished Bata Stadium this afternoon.Sheasham will be playing their first Premiership game at their home city after successfully giving Bata Stadium a major facelift. The club had been playing their home matches at Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane while working on Bata Stadium. Playing host to Highlanders is a befitting opening of Bata Stadium that was last used about 30 years ago before Bata Power FC went defunct.Sheasham coach John Nyikadzino is aware of the stern test his charges face this afternoon as Highlanders have been playing well and second on the table with 14 points, while the newcomers posted their first win of the season last weekend when they edged Cranborne Bullets 2-1. Bosso head into today's encounter coming from a 1-0 win against Hwange. However, Highlanders must expect a tough encounter as their opponents have indicated that they want to turn Bata into a fortress."It's a big game, everyone is excited and looking forward to it. Highlanders have a big following and we also have passionate supporters who have been backing us, travelling to our games. We just want to build from the win against Cranborne Bullets and being our first match here at home, we want to kick off with a positive result. What we want is to make sure that we get maximum points at Bata Stadium, and turn it into a fortress," Nyikadzino said.Sheasham, who will bank on experienced players who include goalkeeper Future Sibanda, defender Roy Useni, McDonald Mavhuto, Tinashe Chidobha and Physwell Madhazi yesterday held a roadshow in Gweru as they drummed up support for today's encounter.On the other hand, Highlanders coach Baltemar Brito is aware of what to expect at Bata Stadium."Between the time we played them and now a lot has happened. We won't be basing our planning based on our last meeting. We will try to do what we normally do, that is try to get positive results. We have some bit of information about them as we watched them when they came to Bulawayo. Right now we're enjoying a good run, we hope to maintain this run for as long as possible so we will be going there with the same attitude we've had in past games," Brito said.The Bosso technical team watched Sheasham play to a 1-1 draw against Hwange at Luveve Stadium last month. Highlanders are still without injured Archiford Faira as well as winger Ray Lunga. It is unlikely that they will change the team that started against Hwange. They started with skipper Ariel Sibanda guarding their goal, with the quartet of Andrew Mbeba, Godfrey Makaruse, Peter Muduhwa and Mbongeni Ndlovu forming the backline.Bosso had Melikhaya Ncube, Darlington Mukuli, McKinnon Mushore and Divine Mhindirira forming the midfield while Stanley Ngala and Lynoth Chikuhwa started upfront.