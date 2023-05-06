Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

High flying Bosso invades Gweru

by Staff reporter
49 mins ago | Views
HIGH flying Highlanders Football Club's followers are expected to paint the streets of Gweru black and white, when their team takes on Castle Lager Premier Soccer League debutants Sheasham at the newly refurbished Bata Stadium this afternoon.

Sheasham will be playing their first Premiership game at their home city after successfully giving Bata Stadium a major facelift. The club had been playing their home matches at Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane while working on Bata Stadium. Playing host to Highlanders is a befitting opening of Bata Stadium that was last used about 30 years ago before Bata Power FC went defunct.

Sheasham coach John Nyikadzino is aware of the stern test his charges face this afternoon as Highlanders have been playing well and second on the table with 14 points, while the newcomers posted their first win of the season last weekend when they edged Cranborne Bullets 2-1. Bosso head into today's encounter coming from a 1-0 win against Hwange. However, Highlanders must expect a tough encounter as their opponents have indicated that they want to turn Bata into a fortress.

"It's a big game, everyone is excited and looking forward to it. Highlanders have a big following and we also have passionate supporters who have been backing us, travelling to our games. We just want to build from the win against Cranborne Bullets and being our first match here at home, we want to kick off with a positive result. What we want is to make sure that we get maximum points at Bata Stadium, and turn it into a fortress," Nyikadzino said.

Sheasham, who will bank on experienced players who include goalkeeper Future Sibanda, defender Roy Useni, McDonald Mavhuto, Tinashe Chidobha and Physwell Madhazi yesterday held a roadshow in Gweru as they drummed up support for today's encounter.
On the other hand, Highlanders coach Baltemar Brito is aware of what to expect at Bata Stadium.

"Between the time we played them and now a lot has happened. We won't be basing our planning based on our last meeting. We will try to do what we normally do, that is try to get positive results. We have some bit of information about them as we watched them when they came to Bulawayo. Right now we're enjoying a good run, we hope to maintain this run for as long as possible so we will be going there with the same attitude we've had in past games," Brito said.

The Bosso technical team watched Sheasham play to a 1-1 draw against Hwange at Luveve Stadium last month. Highlanders are still without injured Archiford Faira as well as winger Ray Lunga. It is unlikely that they will change the team that started against Hwange. They started with skipper Ariel Sibanda guarding their goal, with the quartet of Andrew Mbeba, Godfrey Makaruse, Peter Muduhwa and Mbongeni Ndlovu forming the backline.

Bosso had Melikhaya Ncube, Darlington Mukuli, McKinnon Mushore and Divine Mhindirira forming the midfield while Stanley Ngala and Lynoth Chikuhwa started upfront.

Source - The Sunday News

Must Read

Mnangagwa's Minister 'torments' NUST female student

23 mins ago | 60 Views

Ireland continues recruiting nurses from Zimbabwe

26 mins ago | 31 Views

Mnangagwa will never be genuinely revered by Zimbabweans!

38 mins ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwe war veterans fire warning shots

43 mins ago | 131 Views

Bulawayo City Council pockets US$290K from parking

43 mins ago | 35 Views

Mnangagwa's UK visit fails to thaw relations

44 mins ago | 100 Views

Cracks emerge in Zanu-PF youth league

44 mins ago | 61 Views

Jailed Buyanga fights South African police

44 mins ago | 44 Views

Zanu-PF, Winky D clash in Bulawayo

45 mins ago | 61 Views

'Crackdown on political opposition exposes Mnangagwa'

45 mins ago | 26 Views

Nick Mangwana's Jah Prayzah tweet divides fans

45 mins ago | 42 Views

Zimbabweans urged to take flu jabs

45 mins ago | 14 Views

Abusive man torments ex-wife

46 mins ago | 17 Views

Siblings fight over family house

46 mins ago | 31 Views

Ndebele man harassed for tribal origin

47 mins ago | 50 Views

Hwange's graveyard a tourism hanging fruit!

47 mins ago | 19 Views

Authorities, parents clash over school uniforms

47 mins ago | 17 Views

Woman's bid to nullify divorce flops

48 mins ago | 20 Views

Mthuli Ncube inspired road rehabilitation at full throttle in Cowdray Park

48 mins ago | 27 Views

Company refuses to fund BCC Botswana jaunt, loses tender

48 mins ago | 14 Views

BCC reveals BF's capacity

49 mins ago | 12 Views

Hwange Colliery to increase underground coal production

49 mins ago | 9 Views

Estranged wife stabbed 34 times

50 mins ago | 23 Views

Tsholotsho, Esigodini, Binga granted town status

50 mins ago | 10 Views

Mnangagwa meets Commonwealth SG in UK

50 mins ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwe's lithium revenues poised to exceed expectations

51 mins ago | 28 Views

Marvelous ending for Nakamba

51 mins ago | 135 Views

Mnangagwa must walk the talk

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Bona Mugabe divorce, yet another Damascene moment for the republic

1 hr ago | 98 Views

Macheso warns tobacco farmers

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Losing ZANU-PF MP wins councillor's post

2 hrs ago | 244 Views

Tobacco company gives back to the society

22 hrs ago | 581 Views

ZANU PF councillor hits the ground

22 hrs ago | 1335 Views

Mashonaland youths get farms

06 May 2023 at 06:40hrs | 621 Views

Baby refused birth registration in South Africa because dad is a Zimbabwean

06 May 2023 at 06:38hrs | 2290 Views

Falcon College pegs fees at $11 million

06 May 2023 at 06:37hrs | 1602 Views

Mnangagwa faces angry demos in UK

06 May 2023 at 06:37hrs | 4212 Views

Buyanga ropes in Zuma's lawyer in freedom bid

06 May 2023 at 06:36hrs | 777 Views

Zinara makes fresh appeal for bank loans

06 May 2023 at 06:36hrs | 283 Views

Air Zimbabwe boss bullish after shock return

06 May 2023 at 06:36hrs | 1324 Views

Zanu-PF returns to polls after violence

06 May 2023 at 06:36hrs | 264 Views

'Zimbabweans dump Zimdollar'

06 May 2023 at 06:35hrs | 685 Views

UK to grill Mnangagwa

06 May 2023 at 06:35hrs | 852 Views

Police arrest 2 armed robbers linked to 25 cases

06 May 2023 at 06:34hrs | 341 Views

Sanctions on Zimbabwe no excuse for failure

06 May 2023 at 06:34hrs | 184 Views

Artificial intelligence and robotics: Great expectations and daunting existential risks

06 May 2023 at 06:34hrs | 44 Views

Sheasham out to tame Bosso

06 May 2023 at 06:33hrs | 144 Views

Zimbabwe highway 'mysterious' bus demystified

06 May 2023 at 06:33hrs | 660 Views

Villagers pool resources to repair roads neglected by govt

06 May 2023 at 06:32hrs | 113 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days