Mthuli Ncube inspired road rehabilitation at full throttle in Cowdray Park

by Staff reporter
47 mins ago | Views
THE Zanu-PF candidate for Cowdray Park constituency, Professor Mthuli Ncube has set the ball rolling in his development agenda of the area with road rehabilitation works, borehole drilling and Wi-Fi installations at full throttle.

A news crew on Friday visited the constituency and witnessed a hive of activity with contractors working on the roads while residents mostly young people were already enjoying part of the development packages as they congregated for Wi-Fi in various spots dotted around the area.

Residents who spoke to Sunday News expressed their gratitude over the developments saying they came in handy in the constituency which was lagging behind in key infrastructure despite a growing population.
"We are so happy with the developments we are witnessing in our area. As I speak, this area was inaccessible and motorists struggled to navigate and connect to an area like this one. However, as you can see roadworks are currently underway and motorists can now access this point. We are grateful to Professor Ncube," said a resident Mr Ishmael Moyo.

Incumbent Councillor for Ward 28, Cowdray Park Kidwell Mujuru also weighed in saying the developments that have been brought by Prof Ncube have not only empowered the livelihoods of Cowdray Park residents but were curbing crime which was obtaining in the constituency.

"We are really grateful for the development. As a councillor who has been serving this area, residents have always been complaining about water, roads and electricity, among other issues. So bad were the roads that Zupco buses and other commuter omnibuses had withdrawn from the routes citing inaccessible roads.

However, the improvement in roads will not only avert transport woes but will also minimise the crime rate as criminals were now targeting people walking long distances to their houses after disembarking from commuter omnibuses. As you can see here, young people are coming through for Wi-Fi. We are cognisant of the fact that internet is now key in their studies and we will encourage them to use it for the proper purposes," said Clr Mujuru.

In an interview with Sunday News, Prof Ncube gave an insight on some of the development work he is undertaking describing it as people-oriented.

"I am working on various people-oriented development projects. One of the key ongoing projects is of rehabilitation of road infrastructure. I am re-grading the roads so that citizens can access various points of the constituency. On the issue of water, I have so far drilled 26 boreholes and with time they will go above 30. Borehole water can be used to drink as clean water and also for business. You cannot use council water for brick making for example as that is a waste of treated water so using borehole water instead hits both nods and requirements. I want nutrition gardens to be built around the boreholes as well so as to enhance nutritional balance for our citizens in Cowdray Park," said Prof Ncube.

He has also initiated two programmes that are set to enhance employability among the youth. The first programme is where he has facilitated the training of more than 2 000 nurse aids. The programme which is being conducted in batches of 600 has already seen the first group completing their studies while another group is set to commence soon.

"The second programme I am doing is empowering young people with driving skills which are important for job creation because once you learn to drive you can also employ yourself as a driver of your car and support yourself and be employed. It enhances your CV and that self-support is important," he said.

Prof Ncube has also played a role in the provision of energy where he has sourced transformers, procured poles and supported the budget of wiring to support the supply of energy into the area especially to un-electrified houses. Among some of the flagship projects was the construction of the Cowdray Park poly clinic which will be officially opened soon.

Source - The Sunday News

Most Popular In 7 Days