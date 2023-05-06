WOCO founder launches a learning centre

Latest News Editor's Choice


by Tarisai Mudahondo
World Changers Organisation founder, gender champion and entrepreneur Kundai Masache launched Shamwari Yepedyo learning centre in Marondera yesterday.

Speaking during the launch Masache said," The strategic goal of this centre is to curb gender-based violence by creating awareness and guaranteeing food security through capacity building.

I have started with the egg production process which I believe it will emancipate women, the learning center will receive professional lessons from Profeeds company henceforth it will serve as educational hub for young people in Marondera and the sorrounding communities".

Associated Tyres and Pro tyre fitment centres owner, Tracey Hunter officially opened the Shamwari Yepedyo learning centre scheme.

She said, "I am proud and honoured to see Kundai's determination in his programs that are meant to help communities and I vow to continue in supporting him".

The initiative is sponsored by the Netherlands embassy.

