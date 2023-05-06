Mliswa turns to God

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Outspoken Norton Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa on Sunday went in Churches campaigning.

Mliswa said via Twitter that he went to Roman Catholic, Methodist in Zimbabwe and Zaoga."Today was a Sunday and l was preaching a message of peace as we go towards the 2023 elections.Here at Roman Catholic's Church in Norton addressing the congregants," he wrote."I also visited ZAOGA FIF which is celebrating 100 years for it's leader Archibishop E.Guti. It was a great opportunity to present the bricks which l initially pledged for the Eunor Guti primary School in Norton," he added.Mliswa is feeling the heat as Richard Tsvangirai, son to late pro-democracy icon Morgan Tsvangirai, contests him.Richard, a Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) member and loyal follower of party leader Nelson Chamisa, has already started his campaign despite the party's silence over the issue.