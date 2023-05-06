Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mliswa turns to God

by Simbarashe Sithole
1 hr ago | Views
Outspoken Norton Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa on Sunday   went in Churches campaigning.


Mliswa said via Twitter that he went to Roman Catholic, Methodist in Zimbabwe and Zaoga.

"Today was a Sunday and l was preaching a message of peace as we go towards the 2023 elections.Here at Roman Catholic's Church in Norton addressing the congregants," he wrote.

"I also visited ZAOGA FIF which is celebrating 100 years for it's leader Archibishop E.Guti. It was a great opportunity to present the bricks which l initially pledged for the Eunor Guti primary School in Norton," he added.

Mliswa is feeling the heat as  Richard Tsvangirai, son to late pro-democracy icon Morgan Tsvangirai, contests him.

Richard, a Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) member and loyal follower of party leader Nelson Chamisa, has already started his campaign despite the party's silence over the issue.

Source - Byo24news
More on: #CCC, #Chamisa, #Mliswa

Comments

Window frames, gates and any steelworks


Must Read

CCC's 'strategic ambiguity' is a cover for duplicity

17 mins ago | 7 Views

From Trump to Biden, it is getting 'more worse!'

27 mins ago | 16 Views

Mnangagwa's dark trail

29 mins ago | 39 Views

Zimbabwean politics in generational transition

38 mins ago | 42 Views

WOCO founder launches a learning centre

9 hrs ago | 223 Views

Mnangagwa's Minister 'torments' NUST female student

12 hrs ago | 1842 Views

Ireland continues recruiting nurses from Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 961 Views

Mnangagwa will never be genuinely revered by Zimbabweans!

12 hrs ago | 959 Views

Zimbabwe war veterans fire warning shots

12 hrs ago | 2052 Views

Bulawayo City Council pockets US$290K from parking

12 hrs ago | 325 Views

Mnangagwa's UK visit fails to thaw relations

12 hrs ago | 1405 Views

Cracks emerge in Zanu-PF youth league

12 hrs ago | 519 Views

Jailed Buyanga fights South African police

12 hrs ago | 314 Views

Zanu-PF, Winky D clash in Bulawayo

12 hrs ago | 538 Views

'Crackdown on political opposition exposes Mnangagwa'

12 hrs ago | 320 Views

Nick Mangwana's Jah Prayzah tweet divides fans

12 hrs ago | 574 Views

Zimbabweans urged to take flu jabs

12 hrs ago | 158 Views

Abusive man torments ex-wife

12 hrs ago | 196 Views

Siblings fight over family house

12 hrs ago | 320 Views

Ndebele man harassed for tribal origin

12 hrs ago | 483 Views

Hwange's graveyard a tourism hanging fruit!

12 hrs ago | 125 Views

Authorities, parents clash over school uniforms

12 hrs ago | 99 Views

Woman's bid to nullify divorce flops

12 hrs ago | 253 Views

Mthuli Ncube inspired road rehabilitation at full throttle in Cowdray Park

12 hrs ago | 247 Views

Company refuses to fund BCC Botswana jaunt, loses tender

12 hrs ago | 105 Views

BCC reveals BF's capacity

12 hrs ago | 142 Views

High flying Bosso invades Gweru

12 hrs ago | 89 Views

Hwange Colliery to increase underground coal production

12 hrs ago | 45 Views

Estranged wife stabbed 34 times

12 hrs ago | 234 Views

Tsholotsho, Esigodini, Binga granted town status

12 hrs ago | 105 Views

Mnangagwa meets Commonwealth SG in UK

12 hrs ago | 140 Views

Zimbabwe's lithium revenues poised to exceed expectations

12 hrs ago | 118 Views

Marvelous ending for Nakamba

12 hrs ago | 984 Views

Mnangagwa must walk the talk

13 hrs ago | 165 Views

Bona Mugabe divorce, yet another Damascene moment for the republic

13 hrs ago | 310 Views

Macheso warns tobacco farmers

13 hrs ago | 230 Views

Losing ZANU-PF MP wins councillor's post

13 hrs ago | 855 Views

Tobacco company gives back to the society

06 May 2023 at 10:53hrs | 625 Views

ZANU PF councillor hits the ground

06 May 2023 at 10:51hrs | 1402 Views

Mashonaland youths get farms

06 May 2023 at 06:40hrs | 645 Views

Baby refused birth registration in South Africa because dad is a Zimbabwean

06 May 2023 at 06:38hrs | 2380 Views

Falcon College pegs fees at $11 million

06 May 2023 at 06:37hrs | 1682 Views

Mnangagwa faces angry demos in UK

06 May 2023 at 06:37hrs | 4607 Views

Buyanga ropes in Zuma's lawyer in freedom bid

06 May 2023 at 06:36hrs | 792 Views

Zinara makes fresh appeal for bank loans

06 May 2023 at 06:36hrs | 291 Views

Air Zimbabwe boss bullish after shock return

06 May 2023 at 06:36hrs | 1434 Views

Zanu-PF returns to polls after violence

06 May 2023 at 06:36hrs | 271 Views

'Zimbabweans dump Zimdollar'

06 May 2023 at 06:35hrs | 760 Views

UK to grill Mnangagwa

06 May 2023 at 06:35hrs | 914 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days