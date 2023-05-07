Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwean man killed at Limpopo Bridge

by Staff reporter
BEITBRIDGE border security officials are investigating another case of murder after a Zimbabwean man known only as Welly, was killed at the Old Limpopo Bridge on Thursday morning on the South African side by another Zimbabwean known only as Tinashe, who then fled.

The motive behind the murder is yet unknown.

The police officer commanding Beitbridge district, Chief Superintendent Tichaona Nyongo, said the Zimbabwean police had been formally informed of the killing by the South Africans.

"The matter is being investigated by our South African counterparts since it occurred on their side of the border. However, the South African police came to the border post and informed us that they had a murder case of a Zimbabwean national who is only known as Welly who was murdered at the Old Limpopo Bridge.

" The deceased is said to have been murdered by another Zimbabwean national only known as Tinashe".

The old bridge is now used as a railway and pedestrian bridge.

In February, a member of South Africa's Border Management Authority shot and killed a Zimbabwean man at the New Limpopo Bridge. Sebatjana Jonas Nare has since been arrested and charged with murder.

He is alleged to have shot and killed Tawanda Makombe (37) of Mutoko after he reprimanded one of the officers assaulting an old woman who was picking up empty cans and plastic containers for recycling at around 4 am on February 15.

National Prosecution Authority spokesperson for Limpopo Province, Ms Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said the case of had been adjourned to 26 May for further investigations.

A few weeks ago a South African soldier shot and killed a Zimbabwean man at the Limpopo river who he found with several others helping people to smuggle onions from that country.

Source - The Herald

