Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'UK invitation a breakthrough,' claims Mutsvangwa

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
President Mnangagwa's invitation to the United Kingdom to attend the coronation of King Charles III, was a breakthrough for the Second Republic as a new, fruitful phase begins in the two countries' diplomatic relations, Zanu-PF national spokesperson Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa has said.

He said this as some local media outlets continue to churn out negative stories about the progress being made by the Second Republic under its engagement and the re-engagement process.

In a statement yesterday, Mutsvangwa said: "The obsession with self-hate that is the editorial staple of Alpha Media Holdings has graduated to apoplectic fantasies.

"The mere extension of an invitation to the majestic coronation of King Charles III is an icebreaker breakthrough for His Excellency Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa and his Second Republic.

"Moreso, considering more than a century of a loaded and chequered interaction. Two decades before the advent of the Second Republic is particularly replete with, at times, acrid bitterness."

Mutsvangwa said diplomatic agendas of what nations desire, rightly belong to the diplomatic profession.

"This time the focus of London sherpas was on the coronation. The spectacle in London last Saturday centred around British traditions and their pride and celebration of their constitutional monarchy.

"That time was even found for diplomatic exchanges between Honourable (Minister of African Affairs and Development Andrew) Mitchell and President ED Mnangagwa on the margins of this pomp and circumstance, speaks loudly about the bilateral desire to improve rapport between London and Harare.

"The discussion conducted in the hotel of President Mnangagwa clearly shows the exchanges extended beyond courtesies and niceties.

"How The Standard (newspaper) can scream headlines about failure and conjured self-hate as a nation (is unclear). The AMH mind-set subsists on a mystical fatalism to befall a ruling Zanu-PF. That the voters of Zimbabwe perpetually vote for the well-being and success of the party of the permanent Zimbabwe revolution bears no dent on their reportage of the negative," said Mutsvangwa.

He added that there is no need for emphasis that agendas of diplomacy are set by pertinent and relevant government officials, and not by "self-serving editors whose keyboards ooze incessant ill will".

"For additional clarity, I happened to end up entangled, albeit on the distant margins of events unfolding in far-away London. I have the satisfaction of receiving laudatory appreciation from the most authoritative point person of British diplomacy based in Harare," he said.

Both delegations were mutually satisfied with the official and diplomatic interactions that took place in London.

Mutsvangwa said his position is right and proper to contemptibly dismiss such unpatriotic news reports, by the privately-owned media.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Mnangagwa, #Return

Comments


Must Read

Marshall Munetsi celebrates new contract at Reims with sixth league goal

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Mnangagwa missing from King Charles III's historic picture with state leaders

2 hrs ago | 572 Views

Zanu-PF denies accusations of judicial capture

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Commonwealth maintains tough stance on Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Mnangagwa 'snubs' UK diasporans

2 hrs ago | 355 Views

Zanu-PF in title deeds vote-buying storm

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

'Elections key for Zimbabwe's Commonwealth readmission'

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Dembare's yoyo season continues

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zimbabwe chiefs make peace pledge ahead of elections

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Ex-top govt official up for drug peddling

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Zupco in 6 months salary arrears

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Outcry over school fees hike

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwe govt welcomes internet connectivity at varsities

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

75 pupils cheat death in bus inferno

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

'Gold tokens will unlikely save Zimdollar'

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Semi-hybrid vehicles launched in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Inflation forces SMEs to dump Zimdollar

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Zimbabwe govt warns corrupt councillors

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Global technology guru dates Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

BCC rakes in US$8,4m from plan approvals

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

6-man Bulawayo robbery gang arrested

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zimbabwe parents cry foul over forex fees

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Intercity buses turn Bulawayo CBD into a Mbare

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Spirited Sheasham hold Highlanders

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Matebeleland region gets only $789,6 million for road projects

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Chief Menyezwa family meets over leaked juju death plot

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Zanu-PF primary reruns complete

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Bus catches fire

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Mnangagwa makes early returns from the UK

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

Zimbabwe schools revert to five-day week

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwean man killed at Limpopo Bridge

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Dembare fans protest

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

CCC's 'strategic ambiguity' is a cover for duplicity

12 hrs ago | 440 Views

From Trump to Biden, it is getting 'more worse!'

12 hrs ago | 422 Views

Mnangagwa's dark trail

12 hrs ago | 808 Views

Zimbabwean politics in generational transition

13 hrs ago | 293 Views

Mliswa turns to God

13 hrs ago | 1326 Views

WOCO founder launches a learning centre

21 hrs ago | 280 Views

Mnangagwa's Minister 'torments' NUST female student

24 hrs ago | 2400 Views

Ireland continues recruiting nurses from Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Mnangagwa will never be genuinely revered by Zimbabweans!

24 hrs ago | 1257 Views

Zimbabwe war veterans fire warning shots

07 May 2023 at 07:52hrs | 2572 Views

Bulawayo City Council pockets US$290K from parking

07 May 2023 at 07:51hrs | 379 Views

Mnangagwa's UK visit fails to thaw relations

07 May 2023 at 07:51hrs | 1720 Views

Cracks emerge in Zanu-PF youth league

07 May 2023 at 07:51hrs | 614 Views

Jailed Buyanga fights South African police

07 May 2023 at 07:50hrs | 416 Views

Zanu-PF, Winky D clash in Bulawayo

07 May 2023 at 07:50hrs | 688 Views

'Crackdown on political opposition exposes Mnangagwa'

07 May 2023 at 07:50hrs | 454 Views

Nick Mangwana's Jah Prayzah tweet divides fans

07 May 2023 at 07:49hrs | 809 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days