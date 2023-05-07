'UK invitation a breakthrough,' claims Mutsvangwa

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Mnangagwa's invitation to the United Kingdom to attend the coronation of King Charles III, was a breakthrough for the Second Republic as a new, fruitful phase begins in the two countries' diplomatic relations, Zanu-PF national spokesperson Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa has said.He said this as some local media outlets continue to churn out negative stories about the progress being made by the Second Republic under its engagement and the re-engagement process.In a statement yesterday, Mutsvangwa said: "The obsession with self-hate that is the editorial staple of Alpha Media Holdings has graduated to apoplectic fantasies."The mere extension of an invitation to the majestic coronation of King Charles III is an icebreaker breakthrough for His Excellency Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa and his Second Republic."Moreso, considering more than a century of a loaded and chequered interaction. Two decades before the advent of the Second Republic is particularly replete with, at times, acrid bitterness."Mutsvangwa said diplomatic agendas of what nations desire, rightly belong to the diplomatic profession."This time the focus of London sherpas was on the coronation. The spectacle in London last Saturday centred around British traditions and their pride and celebration of their constitutional monarchy."That time was even found for diplomatic exchanges between Honourable (Minister of African Affairs and Development Andrew) Mitchell and President ED Mnangagwa on the margins of this pomp and circumstance, speaks loudly about the bilateral desire to improve rapport between London and Harare."The discussion conducted in the hotel of President Mnangagwa clearly shows the exchanges extended beyond courtesies and niceties."How The Standard (newspaper) can scream headlines about failure and conjured self-hate as a nation (is unclear). The AMH mind-set subsists on a mystical fatalism to befall a ruling Zanu-PF. That the voters of Zimbabwe perpetually vote for the well-being and success of the party of the permanent Zimbabwe revolution bears no dent on their reportage of the negative," said Mutsvangwa.He added that there is no need for emphasis that agendas of diplomacy are set by pertinent and relevant government officials, and not by "self-serving editors whose keyboards ooze incessant ill will"."For additional clarity, I happened to end up entangled, albeit on the distant margins of events unfolding in far-away London. I have the satisfaction of receiving laudatory appreciation from the most authoritative point person of British diplomacy based in Harare," he said.Both delegations were mutually satisfied with the official and diplomatic interactions that took place in London.Mutsvangwa said his position is right and proper to contemptibly dismiss such unpatriotic news reports, by the privately-owned media.