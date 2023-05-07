Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF primary reruns complete

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF has completed its primary elections process after successfully holding the main elections and re-runs.

Last weekend, Zanu-PF held re-runs in 27 local authority wards.

The local authority elections signalled the end of the revolutionary party's candidate selection process, with those that won going to represent Zanu-PF during this year's harmonised elections.

In an interview yesterday, Zanu-PF National Political Commissar, Mike Bimha, said they had completed the re-runs for ward elections, which were outstanding, with focus now shifting to the general elections.

"We are through with the re-runs. Most of them were held on Saturday but there were those that were deferred to today (yesterday) in Mutoko to allow for the funeral parade of national hero Abraham Kabasa," said Bimha.

"We are happy with the progress covered and we have now come to an end of our primary elections because all the re-runs were done."

Bimha said there were no incidents of violence during the re-runs at the weekend, in what he said was a demonstration of political maturity by political players involved.

The re-runs were held in areas affected by new delimitation boundaries, some cases of violence in the previous vote, and polling of the same number of votes.

Bimha said announcement of results from the re-runs would be done at ward level, not at the party headquarters as was done for National Assembly primary elections.

In Harare Metropolitan, re-runs took place in Ward 28 in Glen Norah where Mary Mupindahama battled it out with Champion Mazakeyo after they polled the same number of votes during the first election.

There were also re-runs in Chitungwiza's Ward 2 in Zengeza West and 25 other wards across the country where candidates polled the same number of votes.

In Mashonaland Central, Wards 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 in Mazowe North were affected by the delimitation process, and re-runs were needed in Ward 24 in Mazowe, and Ward 24 in Mount Darwin and Ward 10 in Bindura.

In Mashonaland East, re-runs were held in Ward 14 Murewa, Ward 7 in Mutoko, Ward 24 Seke and Ward 19 Goromonzi.

In Mashonaland West, re-runs were held in three wards, Ward 3 Chakari, Ward 6 Mhondoro Ngezi and Ward 4 Kadoma Central.

In Matabeleland South Province, Wards 8 and 10 in Bulilima had to have re-runs as the initial winners have pending court cases and they voluntarily withdrew.

Other re-runs were held in Matabeleland North Province in Umguza, Hwange and Victoria Falls.

There were no cases of local authority re-runs in Masvingo, Bulawayo, Midlands and Manicaland provinces.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Zanu-PF, #Polls, #Reruns

Comments


Must Read

Marshall Munetsi celebrates new contract at Reims with sixth league goal

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Mnangagwa missing from King Charles III's historic picture with state leaders

2 hrs ago | 575 Views

Zanu-PF denies accusations of judicial capture

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Commonwealth maintains tough stance on Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Mnangagwa 'snubs' UK diasporans

2 hrs ago | 355 Views

Zanu-PF in title deeds vote-buying storm

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

'Elections key for Zimbabwe's Commonwealth readmission'

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Dembare's yoyo season continues

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zimbabwe chiefs make peace pledge ahead of elections

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Ex-top govt official up for drug peddling

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Zupco in 6 months salary arrears

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Outcry over school fees hike

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwe govt welcomes internet connectivity at varsities

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

75 pupils cheat death in bus inferno

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

'Gold tokens will unlikely save Zimdollar'

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Semi-hybrid vehicles launched in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Inflation forces SMEs to dump Zimdollar

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Zimbabwe govt warns corrupt councillors

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Global technology guru dates Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

BCC rakes in US$8,4m from plan approvals

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

6-man Bulawayo robbery gang arrested

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zimbabwe parents cry foul over forex fees

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Intercity buses turn Bulawayo CBD into a Mbare

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Spirited Sheasham hold Highlanders

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Matebeleland region gets only $789,6 million for road projects

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Chief Menyezwa family meets over leaked juju death plot

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Bus catches fire

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

'UK invitation a breakthrough,' claims Mutsvangwa

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa makes early returns from the UK

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

Zimbabwe schools revert to five-day week

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwean man killed at Limpopo Bridge

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Dembare fans protest

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

CCC's 'strategic ambiguity' is a cover for duplicity

12 hrs ago | 440 Views

From Trump to Biden, it is getting 'more worse!'

12 hrs ago | 422 Views

Mnangagwa's dark trail

12 hrs ago | 808 Views

Zimbabwean politics in generational transition

13 hrs ago | 293 Views

Mliswa turns to God

13 hrs ago | 1326 Views

WOCO founder launches a learning centre

21 hrs ago | 280 Views

Mnangagwa's Minister 'torments' NUST female student

24 hrs ago | 2400 Views

Ireland continues recruiting nurses from Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Mnangagwa will never be genuinely revered by Zimbabweans!

24 hrs ago | 1257 Views

Zimbabwe war veterans fire warning shots

07 May 2023 at 07:52hrs | 2572 Views

Bulawayo City Council pockets US$290K from parking

07 May 2023 at 07:51hrs | 379 Views

Mnangagwa's UK visit fails to thaw relations

07 May 2023 at 07:51hrs | 1720 Views

Cracks emerge in Zanu-PF youth league

07 May 2023 at 07:51hrs | 614 Views

Jailed Buyanga fights South African police

07 May 2023 at 07:50hrs | 416 Views

Zanu-PF, Winky D clash in Bulawayo

07 May 2023 at 07:50hrs | 688 Views

'Crackdown on political opposition exposes Mnangagwa'

07 May 2023 at 07:50hrs | 454 Views

Nick Mangwana's Jah Prayzah tweet divides fans

07 May 2023 at 07:49hrs | 810 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days