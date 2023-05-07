Latest News Editor's Choice


Intercity buses turn Bulawayo CBD into a Mbare

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
CALL it lawlessness or chaos. This is what several long-distance bus operators plying intercity routes are turning Bulawayo city centre into.

For sometime, there has been rampant illegal picking of passengers at undesignated points by long-distance bus crews, particularly, along Bulawayo-Harare Road, Leopold Takawira Extension opposite Centenary Park, and along Bulawayo-Plumtree Road at John Love Motors.

Of late Chronicle has witnessed that some of the buses are now ranking at undesignated places right in the middle of the CBD at places such as Tredgold, around TM Hyper Supermarket area, outside Chicken Inn along Jason Moyo and 8th Avenue, near Chicken Slice along 9th Avenue and Fort Street.

From loading in undesignated places along certain streets in town, the operators have now literally invaded the city centre nightlife as they continue to spread to illegal pick-up and dropping-off points, mainly adjacent to fast-food outlets.

These places are increasingly being associated with more illegal activity ranging from touting, alcohol, forex trading, and drug dealing, as well as vending throughout the night.

The bus operators seem to be taking advantage of the fact that in darkness there will be less or no law enforcement agents in the vicinity.

The invasion by the bus operators is not only promoting illegal activities but also causing traffic jams and mayhem for private motorists and pedestrians.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said police have taken note of the situation and would soon descend on the culprits.

"We are aware of the situation, which is a cause for concern and we, as the police, will not allow such illegal behaviour to flourish and persist. Bulawayo will be brought back to sanity," he said.

"We are monitoring the situation and are putting together modalities to deal with the scourge of illegal behaviour. There are numerous people that are dealing in drugs and alcohol, which is fuelling a lot of touting. This menace will be brought to justice," said Ins Ncube.

He also said police were suspicious that some of the night-time operators and dealers could be the culprits behind the transportation of contraband around the country.

Insp Ncube urged members of the public to shun such operators and stick to the gazetted timetables and designated bus ranks.

"This is where you find growth in crimes such as muggings because people choose not to abide by the law. Members of the public are urged to follow what has been implemented by the law, to ensure safety," he said.

"These buses that travel at night are very much prone to accidents and this is why we do not condone traveling at night, as they speed and do not adhere to road laws."

Last year police in Bulawayo launched a crackdown on vehicles operating at undesignated places and impounded 21 buses, 45 kombis and 15 private cars.

While senior Bulawayo City Council officials could not be reached for comment yesterday, Deputy Mayor Councillor Mlandu Ncube is on record saying the local authority will clamp down on buses operating from illegal pick-up points.

"Everyone, especially those who are plying the Masvingo route have got loading bays at Renkini Bus Terminus so they must go there. Council will be left with no option but to clamp and impound defiant buses," he said.

"I think for the last two to three days they have seen what we are doing. We are moving further to clamp them," said Clr Ncube.

He said the sprouting of illegal bus ranks has caused chaos in the city centre.

"These illegal ranks are causing chaos and congestion in the city centre. It's actually destroying the image of the city and we can't just watch these operators flouting our by-laws," said Cllr Ncube.

However, residents and business owners argue that council is sleeping on duty, as lawlessness was the order of the day within the CBD.

"The council is in total slumber. Bus crews have taken over the streets and are disrupting the flow of traffic. Not only are these buses, Honda Fits and kombis being a menace but they are giving birth to crime, there are a lot of drunken and rowdy touts, vendors block pavements.

"So daring are they that they are now even bringing out braai stands and cooking meals on the pavements.

"This is suffocating business and this has tainted the image of the city. Our city fathers are sleeping on the job and must wake up or ship out," said a business owner.

Some vendors said the buses were bringing good business.

"We order some of our wares from other cities as they are cheaper. We make ends meet by this. There is a lot of movement where these buses rank. I don't see anything wrong because this is in the night-time and most people will be home sleeping said Mrs Ndlovu, who operates at Tredgold.

Source - The Chronicle
