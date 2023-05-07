6-man Bulawayo robbery gang arrested

News / National

by Staff reporter

A SIX-MAN gang which has been terrorising Bulawayo residents, security guards and invading business and residential properties has been nabbed, police have said.Last week on Friday, Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abedinico Ncube identified the suspects as Lookout Dube of Mzilikazi, Thabisani Ndlovu of Cowdray Park, Meluleki Thebe of Mzilikazi, Rangarirai Betserai of Mbundane, Trust Ndlovu and Thembelani Madeya of Nguboyenja. Three other members of the gang are still at large."During March 2023, the suspects committed a string of robbery cases within Bulawayo central business district and western suburbs."They used similar means of manhandling security guards on duty forcing them into the guard rooms where one of the suspects remained guarding them while the rest (opened) locked doors to gain entry into the premises," Ncube said."While inside, the suspects would target electrical gadgets, truck batteries, drilling machines, angle grinders, gas appliances, clothing and groceries before disappearing."He said on March 7, police received information that Dube was part of the gang involved in the robberies.Acting on the information, police raided Dube's place of residence leading to his arrest."He was questioned and he confessed to involvement in the robberies and implicated other suspects as his accomplices, leading to the arrest of Ndlovu, Thebe and Betserai."The suspects led the detectives to the recovery of some of the stolen property," he said.Ncube said on May 3, police also received information that Trust and Madeya were staying in a disused motor vehicle parked in Mpopoma, and arrested them."The two admitted to having committed the robberies in the company of their accomplices," he said.The remaining suspects were identified as Mthulisi Mudimba, Edmore Zinyoro and Fanuel Chigororo.