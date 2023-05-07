Latest News Editor's Choice


Global technology guru dates Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
RENOWNED technologist and founder of artificial intelligence company, Omelas, Evanna Hu will visit Zimbabwe to engage stakeholders on the rollout of 5G technologies as part of celebrations to mark the World Telecommunications Day scheduled for May 17 this year.

US embassy officials in Harare confirmed the visit during a discussion session on 5G held virtually last week.

Hu founded Omelas, an artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning company, in 2016 and has since spread its reach to Nairobi, Kenya and Amman in Jordan, empowering national security professionals with cultural intelligence to understand and anticipate global challenges.

The visit complements activities under the digital transformation agenda - a platform that was created by local organisations - Strategic Outcomes and Telco Broadband.

The platform helps captains of industry to collaborate and share ideas on best practices that ensure African industry is catapulted into the 4th Industrial Revolution to compete on an equal footing with other global players by leveraging on technology to solve key issues.

"There is a renewed focus on Africa from our administration. President Joe Biden has really been making a push for greater engagement with Africa through the African Leaders Summit, US-Africa Business Summit last December and that's where we launched the Digital Transformation with Africa initiative designed to expand digital access, expand commercial relations, support digital literacy and strengthen cyber environments across the African continent," Alex Ave-Lallement, the US embassy deputy chief of mission said.

"According to the International Telecommunications Union, this year's World Telecommunications and Information Society Day focuses on empowering the least developed countries through information and communication technologies."

Hu is also the senior adviser for digital security at the International Republican Institute, a non-profit that advances democracy globally.

She is also a non-resident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council Scowcroft Centre for Strategy and Security where she focuses on emerging technology policies, with specialisation in AI and 5G.

Source - newsday
