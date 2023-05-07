Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe govt warns corrupt councillors

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
NATIONAL Housing and Social Amenities minister Daniel Garwe has warned corrupt councillors against illegally giving out land in their respective local authorities.

Garwe said this while commissioning 26 houses at NMB Bank's Reoville Estate in Harare on Friday last week.

"We are encouraging local authorities, particularly councillors, to say please don't turn yourselves into land barons. Don't sell land that is not yours. The land belongs to the people. Councillors are selling all open spaces, we are aware of that," he said.

"The arm of the law will catch up with them very soon," Garwe said.

Blaming informal settlements for derailing government's aspirations to turn Zimbabwe into an upper middle-income economy by 2030, he said: "We can't achieve that if people are just building willy nilly. We must be properly organised, regulated in a proper manner. That's what government is asking for."

Chitungwiza Progressive Residents Association secretary-general Gift Kurupati blamed political parties which are harbouring the barons for worsening the situation.

"The law must take its course without fear or favour and the National Housing ministry must also provide affordable houses to the people. If it does its part the situation can be better, because the land barons are taking advantage of people's desperation," he said.

Meanwhile, residents of Adelaide and Rockview Park in Epworth, Harare are bitter over noise from blasting activities at a Chinese-owned quarry mining site.

Epworth Residents Development Association secretary, Peter Nyapetwa said the company was awarded a tender without consultations.

"Our councillors from both the political divide are just corrupt. They awarded a tender to the Chinese without consulting residents. We are shocked to see them already extracting quarry," he said.

"Residents are appealing to the responsible ministries such as the Local Government and Public Works and Mines and any other responsible authorities who may have the powers to stop the blasting taking place."

Source - newsday

Comments


Must Read

Marshall Munetsi celebrates new contract at Reims with sixth league goal

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Mnangagwa missing from King Charles III's historic picture with state leaders

2 hrs ago | 583 Views

Zanu-PF denies accusations of judicial capture

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Commonwealth maintains tough stance on Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Mnangagwa 'snubs' UK diasporans

2 hrs ago | 357 Views

Zanu-PF in title deeds vote-buying storm

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

'Elections key for Zimbabwe's Commonwealth readmission'

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Dembare's yoyo season continues

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zimbabwe chiefs make peace pledge ahead of elections

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Ex-top govt official up for drug peddling

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Zupco in 6 months salary arrears

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Outcry over school fees hike

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Zimbabwe govt welcomes internet connectivity at varsities

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

75 pupils cheat death in bus inferno

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

'Gold tokens will unlikely save Zimdollar'

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Semi-hybrid vehicles launched in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Inflation forces SMEs to dump Zimdollar

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Global technology guru dates Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

BCC rakes in US$8,4m from plan approvals

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

6-man Bulawayo robbery gang arrested

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zimbabwe parents cry foul over forex fees

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Intercity buses turn Bulawayo CBD into a Mbare

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Spirited Sheasham hold Highlanders

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Matebeleland region gets only $789,6 million for road projects

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Chief Menyezwa family meets over leaked juju death plot

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Zanu-PF primary reruns complete

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Bus catches fire

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

'UK invitation a breakthrough,' claims Mutsvangwa

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa makes early returns from the UK

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

Zimbabwe schools revert to five-day week

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwean man killed at Limpopo Bridge

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Dembare fans protest

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

CCC's 'strategic ambiguity' is a cover for duplicity

12 hrs ago | 442 Views

From Trump to Biden, it is getting 'more worse!'

12 hrs ago | 423 Views

Mnangagwa's dark trail

12 hrs ago | 808 Views

Zimbabwean politics in generational transition

13 hrs ago | 293 Views

Mliswa turns to God

13 hrs ago | 1327 Views

WOCO founder launches a learning centre

21 hrs ago | 280 Views

Mnangagwa's Minister 'torments' NUST female student

24 hrs ago | 2403 Views

Ireland continues recruiting nurses from Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Mnangagwa will never be genuinely revered by Zimbabweans!

24 hrs ago | 1257 Views

Zimbabwe war veterans fire warning shots

07 May 2023 at 07:52hrs | 2573 Views

Bulawayo City Council pockets US$290K from parking

07 May 2023 at 07:51hrs | 379 Views

Mnangagwa's UK visit fails to thaw relations

07 May 2023 at 07:51hrs | 1720 Views

Cracks emerge in Zanu-PF youth league

07 May 2023 at 07:51hrs | 614 Views

Jailed Buyanga fights South African police

07 May 2023 at 07:50hrs | 416 Views

Zanu-PF, Winky D clash in Bulawayo

07 May 2023 at 07:50hrs | 688 Views

'Crackdown on political opposition exposes Mnangagwa'

07 May 2023 at 07:50hrs | 454 Views

Nick Mangwana's Jah Prayzah tweet divides fans

07 May 2023 at 07:49hrs | 810 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days