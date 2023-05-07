Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Inflation forces SMEs to dump Zimdollar

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE prevailing hyper-inflationary environment has affected Zimbabwe's highly informal economy, forcing the country's estimated 3,4 million micro, small and medium enterprises to peg their prices in United States dollars

The economy, which has been constantly hit by challenges that include volatile foreign exchange rates, has also been a stumbling block for especially women-owned small enterprises.

The local currency was trading at $2 700 to the US dollar on the parallel market as of yesterday and over $1 000 on the official market which has triggered pricing nightmares for both formal and informal businesses.

This also follows reports that Zimbabweans have dumped the Zimbabwean dollar, with 97% of transactions being conducted in United States dollars.

In an interview, Taruvinga Zororo, owner of Zororo Nemugoti Investments said the small businesses have been affected by the volatile currency and hyperinflationary conditions.

Zororo Nemugoti is a small business that manufactures indigenous food products.

"The money that we receive from the government is affected by the economy and inflation resulting in us getting less of what we were initially supposed to get, which poses a lot of challenges for our businesses.

"We are now forced to sell our products in United States dollars and when the money comes, you have to invest or recycle it immediately before it loses its value. So one has to be creative to withstand the economic environment and for the business to grow," she said.

Zororo scooped the outstanding display award at this year's edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair, an award which had been won by Zanu-PF for the past three years.

Meanwhile, Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises secretary Moses Mhike said told NewsDay that the prevailing economic environment was adversely affecting women and their businesses.

"But as the ministry, we have been able to be creative, working with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Corporation (SMEDCO)," he said.

"Two months ago, we launched a programme specifically targeting women whereby they can access funding. I'm also happy to say we have diversified that product and we are now offering United States dollars. Women can now access money from the Women's Bank and SMEDCO in US dollars"

Mhike said the SMEs were also selling their products in hard currency to preserve value.

"We know that price increases have also affected them, but I believe that these are areas that we have tried sorting out by working with partners like banks so that they can give them the capacity to survive in this environment," he said.

Mhike said the ministry, working with SMEDCO, seeks to uplift women-owned businesses by giving out loans and equipment on collateral.

He said beneficiaries could offer anything as collateral to access loans to develop their businesses.

Source - newsday

Comments


Must Read

Marshall Munetsi celebrates new contract at Reims with sixth league goal

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Mnangagwa missing from King Charles III's historic picture with state leaders

2 hrs ago | 584 Views

Zanu-PF denies accusations of judicial capture

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

Commonwealth maintains tough stance on Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Mnangagwa 'snubs' UK diasporans

2 hrs ago | 358 Views

Zanu-PF in title deeds vote-buying storm

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

'Elections key for Zimbabwe's Commonwealth readmission'

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Dembare's yoyo season continues

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zimbabwe chiefs make peace pledge ahead of elections

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Ex-top govt official up for drug peddling

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zupco in 6 months salary arrears

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Outcry over school fees hike

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Zimbabwe govt welcomes internet connectivity at varsities

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

75 pupils cheat death in bus inferno

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

'Gold tokens will unlikely save Zimdollar'

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Semi-hybrid vehicles launched in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Zimbabwe govt warns corrupt councillors

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Global technology guru dates Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

BCC rakes in US$8,4m from plan approvals

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

6-man Bulawayo robbery gang arrested

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zimbabwe parents cry foul over forex fees

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Intercity buses turn Bulawayo CBD into a Mbare

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Spirited Sheasham hold Highlanders

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Matebeleland region gets only $789,6 million for road projects

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Chief Menyezwa family meets over leaked juju death plot

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Zanu-PF primary reruns complete

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Bus catches fire

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

'UK invitation a breakthrough,' claims Mutsvangwa

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa makes early returns from the UK

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

Zimbabwe schools revert to five-day week

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zimbabwean man killed at Limpopo Bridge

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Dembare fans protest

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

CCC's 'strategic ambiguity' is a cover for duplicity

12 hrs ago | 442 Views

From Trump to Biden, it is getting 'more worse!'

12 hrs ago | 423 Views

Mnangagwa's dark trail

12 hrs ago | 808 Views

Zimbabwean politics in generational transition

13 hrs ago | 293 Views

Mliswa turns to God

13 hrs ago | 1327 Views

WOCO founder launches a learning centre

21 hrs ago | 280 Views

Mnangagwa's Minister 'torments' NUST female student

24 hrs ago | 2403 Views

Ireland continues recruiting nurses from Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Mnangagwa will never be genuinely revered by Zimbabweans!

24 hrs ago | 1257 Views

Zimbabwe war veterans fire warning shots

07 May 2023 at 07:52hrs | 2573 Views

Bulawayo City Council pockets US$290K from parking

07 May 2023 at 07:51hrs | 379 Views

Mnangagwa's UK visit fails to thaw relations

07 May 2023 at 07:51hrs | 1720 Views

Cracks emerge in Zanu-PF youth league

07 May 2023 at 07:51hrs | 614 Views

Jailed Buyanga fights South African police

07 May 2023 at 07:50hrs | 416 Views

Zanu-PF, Winky D clash in Bulawayo

07 May 2023 at 07:50hrs | 688 Views

'Crackdown on political opposition exposes Mnangagwa'

07 May 2023 at 07:50hrs | 454 Views

Nick Mangwana's Jah Prayzah tweet divides fans

07 May 2023 at 07:49hrs | 810 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days