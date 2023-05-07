Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe govt welcomes internet connectivity at varsities

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT has applauded efforts by the Ubuntu Net Alliance to partner the National Research and Education Networks (NRENS) to bring internet connectivity at universities.

Speaking during the 17th Ubuntu Net annual meeting last week, Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation Science and Technology Development secretary Fanuel Tagwireyi said Zimbabwe was indebted to Ubuntu Net Alliance, which is working with NRENS across east and southern Africa.

Tagwirei said the Zimbabwe Research and Education Network was being assisted to facilitate and support research and collaboration for the transformation of the higher education and research sectors.

He said the collaboration was set to provide affordable broadband connectivity and related network services.

"I am confident that through the Ubuntu Net Alliance, new developments in areas such as connectivity, value-added services, like Trust and Identity, Cloud and Storage, Digital Object Identifiers, and Digital SSL certificates, collaboration and learning, cyber security and capacity building will continue to be enhanced so as to promote our research as a nation, region and con continent," he said.

Tagwireyi called on higher and tertiary education institutions to drive the process.

"This infrastructure is set to benefit higher and tertiary education students by providing the necessary environment to create high tech business enterprises necessary for the new economy," he said.

"This initiative also supports young entrepreneurs in the search of scientific solutions to national, regional and international challenges and leads towards the commercialisation of research results that would have gone through the incubation process in the innovation hubs since we have established innovation hubs, industrial and agro-innovation parks at universities and colleges."

Zimbabwe Research and Education Network board chairperson Talon Garikayi said local universities have formed a registered association called the Zimbabwe Vice Chancellors Association, which meets regularly to discuss common issues impacting them.

He said bandwidth from Ubuntu Alliance Net in the second phase should see tariff costs coming down.

The Ubuntu Net Alliance comprises 16 countries which include Zimbabwe, Botswana, Malawi, Mozambique Burundi, Rwanda, Somali and Madagascar, among others.

Source - newsday

Comments


Must Read

Marshall Munetsi celebrates new contract at Reims with sixth league goal

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Mnangagwa missing from King Charles III's historic picture with state leaders

2 hrs ago | 586 Views

Zanu-PF denies accusations of judicial capture

2 hrs ago | 156 Views

Commonwealth maintains tough stance on Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Mnangagwa 'snubs' UK diasporans

2 hrs ago | 360 Views

Zanu-PF in title deeds vote-buying storm

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

'Elections key for Zimbabwe's Commonwealth readmission'

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Dembare's yoyo season continues

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zimbabwe chiefs make peace pledge ahead of elections

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Ex-top govt official up for drug peddling

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zupco in 6 months salary arrears

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Outcry over school fees hike

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

75 pupils cheat death in bus inferno

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

'Gold tokens will unlikely save Zimdollar'

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Semi-hybrid vehicles launched in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Inflation forces SMEs to dump Zimdollar

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe govt warns corrupt councillors

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Global technology guru dates Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

BCC rakes in US$8,4m from plan approvals

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

6-man Bulawayo robbery gang arrested

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zimbabwe parents cry foul over forex fees

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Intercity buses turn Bulawayo CBD into a Mbare

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Spirited Sheasham hold Highlanders

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Matebeleland region gets only $789,6 million for road projects

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Chief Menyezwa family meets over leaked juju death plot

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zanu-PF primary reruns complete

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Bus catches fire

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

'UK invitation a breakthrough,' claims Mutsvangwa

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa makes early returns from the UK

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

Zimbabwe schools revert to five-day week

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zimbabwean man killed at Limpopo Bridge

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Dembare fans protest

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

CCC's 'strategic ambiguity' is a cover for duplicity

12 hrs ago | 442 Views

From Trump to Biden, it is getting 'more worse!'

12 hrs ago | 424 Views

Mnangagwa's dark trail

12 hrs ago | 808 Views

Zimbabwean politics in generational transition

13 hrs ago | 293 Views

Mliswa turns to God

13 hrs ago | 1327 Views

WOCO founder launches a learning centre

21 hrs ago | 280 Views

Mnangagwa's Minister 'torments' NUST female student

24 hrs ago | 2404 Views

Ireland continues recruiting nurses from Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Mnangagwa will never be genuinely revered by Zimbabweans!

24 hrs ago | 1257 Views

Zimbabwe war veterans fire warning shots

07 May 2023 at 07:52hrs | 2573 Views

Bulawayo City Council pockets US$290K from parking

07 May 2023 at 07:51hrs | 379 Views

Mnangagwa's UK visit fails to thaw relations

07 May 2023 at 07:51hrs | 1720 Views

Cracks emerge in Zanu-PF youth league

07 May 2023 at 07:51hrs | 614 Views

Jailed Buyanga fights South African police

07 May 2023 at 07:50hrs | 416 Views

Zanu-PF, Winky D clash in Bulawayo

07 May 2023 at 07:50hrs | 688 Views

'Crackdown on political opposition exposes Mnangagwa'

07 May 2023 at 07:50hrs | 454 Views

Nick Mangwana's Jah Prayzah tweet divides fans

07 May 2023 at 07:49hrs | 811 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days