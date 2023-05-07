Zupco in 6 months salary arrears

News / National

by Staff reporter

WORKERS at the State-owned Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (Zupco) are up in arms with management over non-payment of salaries for almost six months.The workers are threatening job action.Workers council chairperson Douglas Seremani recently wrote to the company management saying workers no longer had faith in the workers' committee.The letter, dated April 17, 2023, was directed to the company's chief executive officer Tineyi RwasokaIt read: "We ask you and the management team to explain to workers the position of the company. We have tried to give feedback after National Works Council meetings, but workers no longer have faith in us."Workers are demanding to know how revenue generated over Easter Holiday was used. They are also threatening to take the issue of salaries further."Seremani yesterday refused to comment on the matter fearing victimisation.However, NewsDay is reliably informed that workers at the company are set to down tools any time.Rwasoka could not be reached for comment yesterday.The Passengers Association of Zimbabwe (PAZ) criticised the public transporter for failing to pay workers and poor service delivery.PAZ president Tafadzwa Goliath highlighted the high frequency of strikes by Zupco drivers over outstanding salaries.