Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ex-top govt official up for drug peddling

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A FORMER principal accountant in the Finance and Economic Development ministry, Tonderai Musekiwa has been arrested for allegedly dealing in dangerous drugs.

Musekiwa (50) appeared at the Harare Magistrate's Court on Friday last week after being arrested while in possession of cocaine and ecstasy drugs valued at $2 700 000.

He appeared before magistrate Ngoni Nduna who remanded him in custody to today for bail ruling.

Through his lawyer Mutsa Chivandire, Musekiwa challenged the possession of the drugs, saying they were planted in his vehicle.

However, the State represented by Deputy Prosecutor-General Michael Reza opposed bail saying drugs were harming communities and drug dealers must be dealt with differently to those who buy them.

Allegations are that on May 3 this year, at around 3pm, detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics received information that Musekiwa was supplying cocaine in greater Harare using a blue mini cooper vehicle, registration numbers AFV 7970.

On the same date, the detectives spotted the said motor vehicle parked at the new passport offices along Leopold Takawira Road.

The detectives approached the vehicle and found Musekiwa seated behind the steering wheel.

They introduced themselves and requested to search him, leading to the recovery and seizure of a sachet with 410 tablets of suspected ecstasy under the passenger seat.

The police also recovered 19 sachets of suspected cocaine from a fuel cap.

The suspect and the seized drugs were taken to Forensic Science Laboratory where presumptive tests on suspected cocaine was carried out in the presence of Musekiwa and tested positive to cocaine.

The suspected cocaine and ecstasy tablets were also weighed in the presence of Musekiwa and recorded a weight of approximately 18g and 135g, respectively, with an estimated street values of $1,8 million and $902 000.

Source - newsday

Comments


Must Read

Marshall Munetsi celebrates new contract at Reims with sixth league goal

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Mnangagwa missing from King Charles III's historic picture with state leaders

2 hrs ago | 586 Views

Zanu-PF denies accusations of judicial capture

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Commonwealth maintains tough stance on Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Mnangagwa 'snubs' UK diasporans

2 hrs ago | 360 Views

Zanu-PF in title deeds vote-buying storm

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

'Elections key for Zimbabwe's Commonwealth readmission'

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Dembare's yoyo season continues

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zimbabwe chiefs make peace pledge ahead of elections

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Zupco in 6 months salary arrears

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Outcry over school fees hike

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Zimbabwe govt welcomes internet connectivity at varsities

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

75 pupils cheat death in bus inferno

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

'Gold tokens will unlikely save Zimdollar'

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Semi-hybrid vehicles launched in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Inflation forces SMEs to dump Zimdollar

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe govt warns corrupt councillors

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Global technology guru dates Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

BCC rakes in US$8,4m from plan approvals

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

6-man Bulawayo robbery gang arrested

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zimbabwe parents cry foul over forex fees

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Intercity buses turn Bulawayo CBD into a Mbare

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Spirited Sheasham hold Highlanders

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Matebeleland region gets only $789,6 million for road projects

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Chief Menyezwa family meets over leaked juju death plot

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zanu-PF primary reruns complete

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Bus catches fire

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

'UK invitation a breakthrough,' claims Mutsvangwa

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa makes early returns from the UK

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

Zimbabwe schools revert to five-day week

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zimbabwean man killed at Limpopo Bridge

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Dembare fans protest

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

CCC's 'strategic ambiguity' is a cover for duplicity

12 hrs ago | 442 Views

From Trump to Biden, it is getting 'more worse!'

12 hrs ago | 424 Views

Mnangagwa's dark trail

12 hrs ago | 808 Views

Zimbabwean politics in generational transition

13 hrs ago | 293 Views

Mliswa turns to God

13 hrs ago | 1327 Views

WOCO founder launches a learning centre

21 hrs ago | 280 Views

Mnangagwa's Minister 'torments' NUST female student

24 hrs ago | 2404 Views

Ireland continues recruiting nurses from Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Mnangagwa will never be genuinely revered by Zimbabweans!

24 hrs ago | 1257 Views

Zimbabwe war veterans fire warning shots

07 May 2023 at 07:52hrs | 2573 Views

Bulawayo City Council pockets US$290K from parking

07 May 2023 at 07:51hrs | 379 Views

Mnangagwa's UK visit fails to thaw relations

07 May 2023 at 07:51hrs | 1720 Views

Cracks emerge in Zanu-PF youth league

07 May 2023 at 07:51hrs | 614 Views

Jailed Buyanga fights South African police

07 May 2023 at 07:50hrs | 416 Views

Zanu-PF, Winky D clash in Bulawayo

07 May 2023 at 07:50hrs | 688 Views

'Crackdown on political opposition exposes Mnangagwa'

07 May 2023 at 07:50hrs | 454 Views

Nick Mangwana's Jah Prayzah tweet divides fans

07 May 2023 at 07:49hrs | 811 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days