Marshall Munetsi celebrates new contract at Reims with sixth league goal

by Staff reporter
Zimbabwe international Marshall Munetsi has signed a contract extension that will keep him at French Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims until the end of the 2026/27 season.

The 26-year-old midfielder, signed from Orlando Pirates in 2019, celebrated putting pen to paper with his sixth league goal against Lille on Saturday.

His 21st minute winner kept Reims in hunt for at least a top-eight finish in Ligue 1.

Munetsi been a breakout star for Reims, and his goal haul is second only to 18-goal Folarin Balogun who is on loan at the French side from Arsenal.

Reims said the Zimbabwean was the second player to cover the most distance on the pitch this season, locking a staggering 13.7km in one match. In honour of that, Reims will be donating US$100 to his foundation in Zimbabwe for every kilometre he runs on the pitch for the duration of his contract.

A club statement said Friday: "The tireless midfielder is extending his adventure at Stade de Reims for another year. He will be at Stade de Reims until 2027!

"One kilometre on foot wears out your shoes. Not for Marshall Munetsi. Known for his exceptional athletic qualities, he is again this year the second outfield player to have travelled the greatest distance in a Ligue 1 Uber Eats match (13.7 km)!

"Marshall has been able, over the seasons, to expand his technical palette and sharpen his sense of goal. The midfielder has also scored six goals and provided three assists this season in the league. Proof of his versatility and reliability – he who was once used as a central defender by David Guion and Oscar Garcia – is now brilliantly illustrated as an attacking midfielder, or high point of a midfielder at three.

"Associated with Azor Matusiwa and Dion Lopy with whom he forms one of the most complementary midfielders in Ligue 1 Uber Eats, Marshy (as his teammates call him) is perhaps having his most successful season in Champagne.

"His sense of sacrifice, his communicative generosity and his exemplarity on and off the pitch make him one of the leaders of the Reims locker room."

Munetsi has also been nominated for the 2023 Marc-Vivien Foé award —a prestigious accolade which rewards the best African player in the French Ligue 1.

Reims are 10th in the 20-team Ligue 1 on 50 points, with four matches still to play.

