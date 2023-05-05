Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chief in Zanu-PF primary election backlash

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
VILLAGERS in Chief Chireya's area of Gokwe are living in fear after their traditional leader embarked on a witch-hunt to victimise people who led a campaign for the Zanu-PF candidate who won primary elections for Gokwe Chireya constituency against his will.

In a case which exposes traditional leaders who should be apolitical according to the constitution since they serve people of diverse persuasions, Chief Chireya, born Henry Chidzivo, was supporting Tapiwa Muduvuri during the primary elections and even instructed his subjects to vote for Muduvuri as the parliamentary candidate for Gokwe Chireya.

However, Muduvuri was defeated by the sitting legislator for the constituency, Torerai Moyo, during the recently held ruling party primary elections, which angered Chireya, one of the traditional leaders accused of demanding favours from aspiring candidates.

On 14 April 2023, the chief's younger brother Jethro Chidzivo assaulted Lovemore Mavhurere Ncube (61) for supporting Moyo. Mavhurere lost four front teeth during the assault.  Chidzivo will appear in court at Gokwe centre on 8 May for the assault.

Chief Chireya told The NewsHawks that assault is not a case to talk about in his area since it is just a minor crime. He said Mavhurere was disciplined by his younger brother for supporting a candidate who was not approved by his chieftainship.

"Can we say assault is an issue in my area? He was disciplined after talking nonsense to my younger brother and after that he is our relative who should obey our instructions as the traditional leaders of the area. He was only clapped, that was not serious at all. I was not supporting the sitting legislator, that is true, and we are still waiting for a re-run of the elections although the politburo approved the winning candidates. We submitted our complaint late," said Chireya.

Efforts to get a comment from Mavhurere were fruitless as he was unreachable on mobile phone.

His younger brother Takwana said his brother was approached by Chidzivo while drinking beer at Ushambo shops in Ward 38 who asked him his name and, after responding, Chidzivo accused him of supporting Moyo during the primary elections and a misunderstanding arose.  

He also said his brother was assaulted with clenched fists and booted feet, leading to the loss of four teeth and this is now affecting his day-to-day work at his homestead.

"On 14 April my brother was at Ushambo shops when this guy arrived. He asked him his name and later started assaulting him with fists and booted feet, accusing him of supporting Torerai Moyo's candidacy during the just-ended primary elections.

This guy together with his brother Chief Chireya were supporting a rival candidate who lost during the elections. The case is before the courts but what surprised us is that he was not put into custody but is going to court on summons, meaning they are being treated as special," said Takwana Mavhurere.

A Zanu-PF politburo member told The NewsHawks that the ruling party leadership is worried by the political power which is now being shown by traditional leaders throughout the country, but there is nothing they can do to stop it since the chiefs are important for mobilising votes for the ruling party.

 He said traditional leaders are receiving bribes from aspiring candidates, which also fans factionalism within the party.

Source - thenewshawks

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa desires to meet Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 210 Views

Zimbabwe's political culture is schizophrenic and historically underpinned by violence

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

'Zanu-PF was also called a puppet of the West'

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Zimbabwe's security establishment bigwig dies

2 hrs ago | 469 Views

ZImbabwe teachers resigning en masse

2 hrs ago | 260 Views

Tsitsi Dangarembga acquitted

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

ConCourt tosses Mwonzora challenge against delimitation report

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Chamisa takes dig at Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 222 Views

CIO takes over running of Zimbabwe elections from the military

2 hrs ago | 282 Views

Mnangagwa engaged junior British officials

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

EU dispatches exploratory mission ahead of Zimbabwe polls

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

'2023 elections likely to be unfair'

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

UK flags Zimbabwe over soaring corruption

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

'Uebert Angel telling lies'

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

SADC loses iconic conservationist as WhatsApp gives hunting communities 'permanent' voice in the media

5 hrs ago | 262 Views

School deserted as parents withdrew their children

6 hrs ago | 1331 Views

Mr. President, it's great to be loved by the Brits, isn't it!

6 hrs ago | 348 Views

Marshall Munetsi celebrates new contract at Reims with sixth league goal

15 hrs ago | 574 Views

Mnangagwa missing from King Charles III's historic picture with state leaders

15 hrs ago | 4009 Views

Zanu-PF denies accusations of judicial capture

15 hrs ago | 838 Views

Commonwealth maintains tough stance on Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 888 Views

Mnangagwa 'snubs' UK diasporans

15 hrs ago | 1941 Views

Zanu-PF in title deeds vote-buying storm

15 hrs ago | 625 Views

'Elections key for Zimbabwe's Commonwealth readmission'

15 hrs ago | 531 Views

Dembare's yoyo season continues

15 hrs ago | 310 Views

Zimbabwe chiefs make peace pledge ahead of elections

15 hrs ago | 245 Views

Ex-top govt official up for drug peddling

15 hrs ago | 618 Views

Zupco in 6 months salary arrears

15 hrs ago | 379 Views

Outcry over school fees hike

15 hrs ago | 502 Views

Zimbabwe govt welcomes internet connectivity at varsities

15 hrs ago | 160 Views

75 pupils cheat death in bus inferno

15 hrs ago | 573 Views

'Gold tokens will unlikely save Zimdollar'

15 hrs ago | 252 Views

Semi-hybrid vehicles launched in Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 530 Views

Inflation forces SMEs to dump Zimdollar

15 hrs ago | 182 Views

Zimbabwe govt warns corrupt councillors

15 hrs ago | 100 Views

Global technology guru dates Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 121 Views

BCC rakes in US$8,4m from plan approvals

15 hrs ago | 157 Views

6-man Bulawayo robbery gang arrested

15 hrs ago | 505 Views

Zimbabwe parents cry foul over forex fees

15 hrs ago | 241 Views

Intercity buses turn Bulawayo CBD into a Mbare

15 hrs ago | 421 Views

Spirited Sheasham hold Highlanders

15 hrs ago | 275 Views

Matebeleland region gets only $789,6 million for road projects

15 hrs ago | 103 Views

Chief Menyezwa family meets over leaked juju death plot

15 hrs ago | 265 Views

Zanu-PF primary reruns complete

15 hrs ago | 228 Views

Bus catches fire

15 hrs ago | 246 Views

'UK invitation a breakthrough,' claims Mutsvangwa

15 hrs ago | 82 Views

Mnangagwa makes early returns from the UK

15 hrs ago | 905 Views

Zimbabwe schools revert to five-day week

15 hrs ago | 257 Views

Zimbabwean man killed at Limpopo Bridge

15 hrs ago | 372 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days