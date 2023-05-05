News / National

by Staff reporter

Local journalist Zenzele Ndebele says Zanu-PF should stop describing those who disagree with it as puppets of the West as that is ahistorical with regards to itself and even irony writ large.This presentation by Ndebele was made at the University of Zimbabwe academic conference in Harare on Thursday before it was banned.Zanu at formation in 1963 was supported by many countries around the world, including the United States.Ndebele says Zanu-PF was also called a puppet of the West, a creation of the United States' Central Intelligence Agency, by Zapu following a split within the liberation movement in 1963.Zanu-PF historically has American connections.Relations between the US and Zanu-PF have fluctuated.The late former party leader Robert Mugabe formed a close bond with Andrew Young, the US ambassador to the UN during Jimmy Carter's presidency. Carter's government was the first to open an embassy in Harare in independent Zimbabwe.Solid relations continued during the early years of the Reagan administration.Harare was one of the top three African recipients of US aid in the early 1980s.US vice-president George H.W. Bush travelled to Harare in 1982. In 1997, first lady Hillary Clinton made a goodwill visit to Zimbabwe.Ties were even deeper in the early 1960s when the US government encouraged the party's very establishment. Historian Timothy Scarnecchia, who has mined records in the US national archives, has documented the ties that Zanu forged with American officials 60 years ago.The party's core leadership in temporary exile in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania (then Tanganyika), regularly consulted with US embassy officials in that country. Its leading representatives, including Mugabe, lobbied the US government for funding. (There is no evidence that the new party received any directly.)Zanu's founding president Ndabaningi Sithole received theological education in the US in the late 1950s.Archival records show that on the eve of Zanu's formation he met with State Department officials in Washington DC who connected him to private American funders. In another archived account of a meeting with the US ambassador in Tanganyika (now Tanzania) in July 1963, Leopold Takawira, subsequently Zanu's first vice-president, relayed that Sithole regarded the US as his second home.Herbert Chitepo, who became Zanu's national chair, visited the US in July 1963 and also met with American diplomats.According to a record of their conversation in the US national archives, Chitepo expressed his desire to accept US funding and defied anyone to call him an American stooge.The 11 July 1963 issue of Zimbabwe Today, a periodical produced by Zapu in Tanzania, declared that following Sithole's return from the US, "the American dollar and its ugly imperialist head is clearly visible in the actions of Sithole".Zanu-PF's assaults on Nelson Chamisa and his CCC party's supposed American connections is a "repackaging of the very attacks Mnangagwa's party faced from Zapu when it was formed 60 years ago".Although it has not been well documented, the US provided critical support during Zanu's founding in 1963. It also helped the party consolidate its authority following independence in 1980.