Pain Eeze thieves nabbed at roadblock

by Simbarashe Sithole

Three Epworth men who allegedly committed a making off without payment charge in Concession were arrested while trying to flee at a roadblock.

Tenjiwe Hove (31), Jubilient Gombedza (35) and Marvelous Gombedza(33) were dragged to Concession magistrates courts after failing to pay for 10 packs of Pain Eeze tablets valued at ZW$45 150.They pleaded guilty to the charge before magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware and were remanded in custody to tomorrow for sentencing.The state alleged on May 3 the trio hatched a plan to steal at Pachedu wholesale, Concession.They were using a Toyota Sprinter vehicle registration number ADP 6139.They stole the Pain Eeze tablets and sped off a police report was filed and the trio were nabbed at a roadblock.The stolen tablets were recovered.