Pain Eeze thieves nabbed at roadblock
Three Epworth men who allegedly committed a making off without payment charge in Concession were arrested while trying to flee at a roadblock.
Tenjiwe Hove (31), Jubilient Gombedza (35) and Marvelous Gombedza(33) were dragged to Concession magistrates courts after failing to pay for 10 packs of Pain Eeze tablets valued at ZW$45 150.
They pleaded guilty to the charge before magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware and were remanded in custody to tomorrow for sentencing.
The state alleged on May 3 the trio hatched a plan to steal at Pachedu wholesale, Concession.
They were using a Toyota Sprinter vehicle registration number ADP 6139.
They stole the Pain Eeze tablets and sped off a police report was filed and the trio were nabbed at a roadblock.
The stolen tablets were recovered.
Source - Byo24News