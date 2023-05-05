Latest News Editor's Choice


Pain Eeze thieves nabbed at roadblock

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
Three Epworth men who allegedly committed a making off without payment charge in Concession were arrested while trying to flee at a roadblock.


Tenjiwe Hove (31), Jubilient Gombedza (35) and Marvelous Gombedza(33) were dragged to Concession magistrates courts after failing to pay for 10 packs of Pain Eeze tablets valued at ZW$45 150.

They pleaded guilty to the charge before magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware and were remanded in custody to tomorrow for sentencing.

The state alleged on May 3 the trio hatched a plan to steal at Pachedu wholesale, Concession.

They were using a Toyota Sprinter vehicle registration number ADP 6139.

They stole the Pain Eeze tablets and sped off a police report was filed and the trio were nabbed at a roadblock.

The stolen tablets were recovered.

Source - Byo24News

