Vapostori4ED lines up national convention

Scores of Apostolic sects under the Vapostori4ED and Zion4ED banners have lined up an historic national convention this month to offer their final pledge to ensure a landslide victory for President Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF in the forthcoming harmonised elections.After the national convention, Apostolic sects, which command huge followings, will cascade the decision to back President Mnangagwa down to provincial and district conventions as part of mobilising voters for the President and his ruling party.The Zimbabwe Grounds in Highfield, Harare, will be the venue.At least 70 000 Vapostori4ED and Zion4ED members expected to fill the venue.Among the major highlights on the day will be a prayer for peace to continue prevailing in the country, pre and post elections, and another one for President Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF to win resoundingly in the forthcoming harmonised elections.All things are now in place with a preparatory meeting having been conducted last weekend at the venue. Vapostori4ED national spokesperson Madzibaba Obey Mapuranga said: "As Vapostori4ED and Zion4ED we will make our final pledge to President Mnangagwa and the revolutionary party Zanu-PF as well as to the Government of Zimbabwe."We are saying Zimbabwe Grounds is a holy place on which our comrades first converged from the liberation war coming from various assembly points welcoming the new black Government," he said.Madzibaba Mapuranga said the pledge to the candidature of President Mnangagwa was a sign that he was God-sent to lead the people of Zimbabwe."We expect more than 70 000 who will attend and showcase to the World, that Africa and Zimbabwe belong to black majority. It will be a hive of activity on the day with the first thing being a national prayer of peace for our beloved country."The President with his winning team is always preaching peaceful elections with a resounding victory for Zanu-PF," he said.Madzibaba Mapuranga said they will also showcase that as apostolic sects have always played a major role in the liberation of this country."He said the likes of Baba Marange, Shonhiwa Masodza of Johanne Masowe, Paul Mwazha weAfrica played a pivotal in the liberation of black people."We will be showing that all these are freedom fighters who have been part of religious patriotism to liberate the black person."We also want to define and redefine our Africanity, our pan Africanism, and that we reject anything that is a white men's project which may manifest through some rogue black personnel," he said.Madzibaba Mapuranga said they will start the provincial conventions soon after the President proclaims the elections date paving way for campaigns."We shall descend down up to the district level as we are doing congregation-based mobilisation right down to the polling station-based voters roll."We are still encouraging people to register to vote as we are giving our fair share of 2,3 million votes to the President for the resounding victory," he said.More than 300 church leaders from Harare attended the preparatory meeting held last Saturday including from Zviratidzo ZveVapostori, Zion Judea, MAFC-Mugodhi, MAFC-Munodawafa, Johanne Masowe Vakomana.