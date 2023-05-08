Zanu-PF, ANC 'unholy union' rapped

News / National

by Staff reporter

SECESSIONIST Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) has accused South Africa's African National Congress (ANC) and Zanu-PF of perpetuating Zimbabweans' suffering through their 'unholy union'.The remarks were made by MRP president Mqondisi Moyo at a rally in Johannesburg, South Africa, last week.Moyo described the relationship between Zanu-PF and ANC as unholy, adding that it had prolonged the suffering of the Mthwakazi people."The people of South Africa are being derailed by visionless leadership. We dislike it when the ANC buries historical facts by entering into an unholy union with Zanu-PF. We hate it when the ANC sings heroic songs for villains like Zanu-PF," Moyo said.He accused the ANC of disregarding the contribution made by Zapu and its armed wing Zipra in South Africa's struggle for independence."The ANC leadership should not forget the comradeship contributions by Zapu and Zipra in South Africa's struggle and fail to defend their descendants who are suffering in their backyards," he said.Moyo said Zanu-PF, which was a product of imperialist systems that hijacked the then Zimbabwe national agenda led by the late former Vice-President Joshua Nkomo, worked with the Pan-African Congress (PAC) and the apartheid regime to delay South Africa's independence.He said ANC should remain a beacon of hope for the black community as it understood the struggles the people went through and had a detailed history of the past.Moyo lauded MRP's relationship with Africa People First (APF), saying it will work to liberate its people from repressive regimes."Our comradeship with APF is not by coincidence. It is a result of shared values, interests and objectives: The liberation of our peoples."APF is emerging as one of the organisations espousing a vision that seeks to bring peace and justice to the oppressed. This is why today we are teaming up to demonstrate our desire for the true freedom of the oppressed. This is a shared vision," he said.