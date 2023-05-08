WATCH: Chivayo's brand new 2023 Rolls Royce Cullinan delivered in Harare

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo says he has taken delivery of a brand new 2023 Rolls Royce Cullinan which cost US$850 000.Chivayo has been involved in tender controversies, including a US$5.6 million tender fraud case. He was later cleared in the case.Chivayo's Intratrek company has a US$172.5 million solar project contract."Just received my BRAND NEW 2023 ROLLS ROYCE CULLINAN. Normalize LUXURY in your life, SUFFERING is not an ACHIEVEMENT. Learning to remain calm when you’re being disrespected is a SUPER POWER. Work hard, stay disciplined and be patient YOUR TIME will come. 850 K USD WELL SPENT," Chivayo posted.