Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Drug dealer jailed

by Simbarashe Sithole
3 hrs ago | Views
A 26-YEAR-OLD Centenary woman who was found with twists of dagga stashed in her washing basket has been convicted by a Concession magistrate today.

Chipo Chiusalaka of Bardhood farm, Centenary was sentenced to 10 months in jail by magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware.

He suspended six months on condition of good behaviour.

The court heard that on April 5 the police received a tip-off that Chiusakala was drug peddling.

She led the police in her room and handed over a black plastic bag that was hidden in a washing basket with two twists of dagga in it.

Source - Byo24news

Comments


Must Read

'Never go to bed with Zanu PF. It's dangerous!' warned Chamisa. After 5 long GNU years of nothing, he knows!

1 hr ago | 139 Views

Cattle rustler gets 9 years behind bars

3 hrs ago | 287 Views

Safeguard introduces hi-tech CCTV farm monitoring system

3 hrs ago | 210 Views

Cimas gives underprivileged children ZITF treat

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Latest on Murowa School saga as Provincial Minister flexes his political muscles

3 hrs ago | 545 Views

A cry for help – Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education

7 hrs ago | 674 Views

WATCH: Chivayo's brand new 2023 Rolls Royce Cullinan delivered in Harare

9 hrs ago | 2548 Views

'Gwayi-Shangani Dam to hold water by June'

10 hrs ago | 1159 Views

Zanu-PF, ANC 'unholy union' rapped

10 hrs ago | 1155 Views

BCC transfers 2 000 houses to sitting tenants

10 hrs ago | 815 Views

Why Mnangagwa missed photoshoot with King Charles III

10 hrs ago | 2067 Views

Mwonzora bid to stop 2023 polls flops

10 hrs ago | 584 Views

Zimbabwe discovers oil, gas and helium

10 hrs ago | 965 Views

Chamisa ally attacks 'educated, but incompetent ministers'

10 hrs ago | 587 Views

Kariba snubs YES4ED launch

10 hrs ago | 362 Views

MPs raise dust over students maternity leave

10 hrs ago | 318 Views

CCC raises alarm over spike in cholera cases

10 hrs ago | 109 Views

Loosen Zimbabwe sanctions for renewable energy future

10 hrs ago | 177 Views

2 arrested over smuggled drugs

10 hrs ago | 225 Views

Outcry over school fees hike

10 hrs ago | 169 Views

Zimbabwe teachers embark on 2-day working week

10 hrs ago | 420 Views

Mapeza says FC Platinum will rediscover form

10 hrs ago | 127 Views

Killings force Zimbabwe promoter to suspend Mzansi shows

10 hrs ago | 393 Views

Schools 'sewing' uniform scandal

10 hrs ago | 278 Views

War veterans ready to lead Zanu-PF to victory

10 hrs ago | 166 Views

Chief Dakamela appeals for a high school

10 hrs ago | 111 Views

Tsholotsho woman seeks assistance to fulfil dream

10 hrs ago | 99 Views

Kwamu Kwamu: An album of apologies, disclaimers

10 hrs ago | 120 Views

Vapostori4ED lines up national convention

10 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zesa dedicates 120MW for winter wheat farming

10 hrs ago | 50 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'Vote in defence of independence'

10 hrs ago | 75 Views

Self-styled prophet jailed for rape

10 hrs ago | 210 Views

Ministry engages industry over price hikes

10 hrs ago | 112 Views

Chiefs conduct last batch training for Gukurahundi hearings

10 hrs ago | 62 Views

Pain Eeze thieves nabbed at roadblock

17 hrs ago | 526 Views

Chamisa desires to meet Mnangagwa

20 hrs ago | 1087 Views

Zimbabwe's political culture is schizophrenic and historically underpinned by violence

20 hrs ago | 179 Views

'Zanu-PF was also called a puppet of the West'

20 hrs ago | 598 Views

Zimbabwe's security establishment bigwig dies

20 hrs ago | 2757 Views

ZImbabwe teachers resigning en masse

20 hrs ago | 1051 Views

Tsitsi Dangarembga acquitted

21 hrs ago | 286 Views

ConCourt tosses Mwonzora challenge against delimitation report

21 hrs ago | 314 Views

Chamisa takes dig at Mwonzora

21 hrs ago | 800 Views

CIO takes over running of Zimbabwe elections from the military

21 hrs ago | 1178 Views

Mnangagwa engaged junior British officials

21 hrs ago | 214 Views

EU dispatches exploratory mission ahead of Zimbabwe polls

21 hrs ago | 211 Views

'2023 elections likely to be unfair'

21 hrs ago | 151 Views

Chief in Zanu-PF primary election backlash

21 hrs ago | 237 Views

UK flags Zimbabwe over soaring corruption

21 hrs ago | 197 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days