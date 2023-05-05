Drug dealer jailed

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 26-YEAR-OLD Centenary woman who was found with twists of dagga stashed in her washing basket has been convicted by a Concession magistrate today.Chipo Chiusalaka of Bardhood farm, Centenary was sentenced to 10 months in jail by magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware.He suspended six months on condition of good behaviour.The court heard that on April 5 the police received a tip-off that Chiusakala was drug peddling.She led the police in her room and handed over a black plastic bag that was hidden in a washing basket with two twists of dagga in it.