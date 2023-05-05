Cattle rustler gets 9 years behind bars

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A Guruve-based cattle rustler was sentenced to nine years in jail after stealing two cattle from the grazing lands.Willard Castern (36) was jailed by Magistrate Ruramai Chitumbura after full trial.Prosecutor Albert Charewa told the court that on July 23 Gilbert Vellem drove Tendai Marshal's herd of cattle to the grazing lands and left it unattended.The convict came and stole two cattle which he sold to Kenneth Mureya.Mureya kept the cattle in his kraal.Marshal received a tip-off to the effect of the stock theft and reported to the police.The police acted swiftly and recovered the cattle.