Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Charamba says Zimbabwe on the verge of re-joining Commonwealth

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Presidential spokesperson George Charamba weekend said Zimbabwe was on the verge of re-joining the Commonwealth after the pariah state has been putting a painstaking effort to charm the United Kingdom and its elite political bloc.

Charamba's claim comes in the wake of Mnangagwa's attending King Charles III's coronation on Saturday at His Majesty's invitation.

"The evening is with the secretary general of the Commonwealth, baroness Scotland scheduled shortly before now.

"Zimbabwe is on the verge of rejoining the Commonwealth, which is why the fixture has taken precedence over all else, including meeting with Zimbabwe diaspora," he said via one of his Twitter accounts.

The Commonwealth is an economic and political group comprising 56 nations, mainly former British colonies.

Zimbabwe was suspended from the bloc in 2002 for breaching the 1991 Harare Declaration which stipulated respect and upholding human rights by member states.

Then President Robert Mugabe in 2003 abruptly pulled the country out of the grouping after the Commonwealth refused to lift his country's suspension.

However, Zimbabwe continues to be viewed as a rogue administration under the incumbent with some British parliamentarians recently protesting the visit to London by Mnangagwa.

Mnangagwa is accused of persecuting opponents while also using Zimbabwean courts to advance hostilities towards critics.

The UK government recently flagged the controversial conviction of outspoken opposition activists Job Sikhala and Jacob Ngarivhume over crimes relating to Twitter comments.

In an interview, Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Livit Mugejo expressed government's commitment towards meeting Commonwealth guidelines so as to be readmitted into the bloc.

"We now have the foreign policy of re-affirmation, engagement and re-engagement, which says let bygones be bygones.

"We are now reengaging the Commonwealth and all other western countries. And there is a process that should be followed in rejoining the Commonwealth.

"This process is currently underway, and hasn't been finalised," said Mugejo.

Source - zimlive

Comments


Must Read

Ngarivhume files appeal against conviction and sentence

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Prison walls will not change the ideals I stand for- Job Sikhala

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Mnangagwa ally's diplomatic flaws exposed

3 hrs ago | 303 Views

Mnangagwa legitimacy challenger issued with a warrant of arrest

3 hrs ago | 304 Views

12 month old's grave dug up, body 'stolen'

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

2 minors die in scotch cart mishaps

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Man kicked to death

3 hrs ago | 173 Views

City of Bulawayo seeks to recruit 50 nurses

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

'Never go to bed with Zanu PF. It's dangerous!' warned Chamisa. After 5 long GNU years of nothing, he knows!

7 hrs ago | 554 Views

Cattle rustler gets 9 years behind bars

9 hrs ago | 576 Views

Drug dealer jailed

9 hrs ago | 585 Views

Safeguard introduces hi-tech CCTV farm monitoring system

9 hrs ago | 449 Views

Cimas gives underprivileged children ZITF treat

9 hrs ago | 86 Views

Latest on Murowa School saga as Provincial Minister flexes his political muscles

10 hrs ago | 935 Views

A cry for help – Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education

14 hrs ago | 835 Views

WATCH: Chivayo's brand new 2023 Rolls Royce Cullinan delivered in Harare

16 hrs ago | 3316 Views

'Gwayi-Shangani Dam to hold water by June'

16 hrs ago | 1503 Views

Zanu-PF, ANC 'unholy union' rapped

16 hrs ago | 1318 Views

BCC transfers 2 000 houses to sitting tenants

16 hrs ago | 954 Views

Why Mnangagwa missed photoshoot with King Charles III

16 hrs ago | 2332 Views

Mwonzora bid to stop 2023 polls flops

16 hrs ago | 660 Views

Zimbabwe discovers oil, gas and helium

16 hrs ago | 1107 Views

Chamisa ally attacks 'educated, but incompetent ministers'

16 hrs ago | 727 Views

Kariba snubs YES4ED launch

16 hrs ago | 415 Views

MPs raise dust over students maternity leave

16 hrs ago | 334 Views

CCC raises alarm over spike in cholera cases

16 hrs ago | 131 Views

Loosen Zimbabwe sanctions for renewable energy future

16 hrs ago | 205 Views

2 arrested over smuggled drugs

16 hrs ago | 252 Views

Outcry over school fees hike

16 hrs ago | 191 Views

Zimbabwe teachers embark on 2-day working week

16 hrs ago | 475 Views

Mapeza says FC Platinum will rediscover form

16 hrs ago | 141 Views

Killings force Zimbabwe promoter to suspend Mzansi shows

16 hrs ago | 454 Views

Schools 'sewing' uniform scandal

16 hrs ago | 315 Views

War veterans ready to lead Zanu-PF to victory

16 hrs ago | 214 Views

Chief Dakamela appeals for a high school

16 hrs ago | 141 Views

Tsholotsho woman seeks assistance to fulfil dream

16 hrs ago | 119 Views

Kwamu Kwamu: An album of apologies, disclaimers

16 hrs ago | 168 Views

Vapostori4ED lines up national convention

16 hrs ago | 73 Views

Zesa dedicates 120MW for winter wheat farming

16 hrs ago | 55 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'Vote in defence of independence'

16 hrs ago | 85 Views

Self-styled prophet jailed for rape

16 hrs ago | 235 Views

Ministry engages industry over price hikes

16 hrs ago | 116 Views

Chiefs conduct last batch training for Gukurahundi hearings

16 hrs ago | 77 Views

Pain Eeze thieves nabbed at roadblock

24 hrs ago | 556 Views

Chamisa desires to meet Mnangagwa

08 May 2023 at 20:01hrs | 1138 Views

Zimbabwe's political culture is schizophrenic and historically underpinned by violence

08 May 2023 at 19:43hrs | 193 Views

'Zanu-PF was also called a puppet of the West'

08 May 2023 at 19:37hrs | 618 Views

Zimbabwe's security establishment bigwig dies

08 May 2023 at 19:35hrs | 2992 Views

ZImbabwe teachers resigning en masse

08 May 2023 at 19:32hrs | 1096 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days