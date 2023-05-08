Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

2 minors die in scotch cart mishaps

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Two children died in Gokwe and Zvishavane respectively in two separate incidents involving ox-drawn carts.

Midlands Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incidents saying both involve the cattle running amok.

In the first incident which happened on May 5 in Gokwe, Samuel Zaranyika was driving an ox-drawn cart along an unnamed road in Village Charusegera, Chief Njelele with a girl Shingisai Mhike (12) on board.

"The cattle ran amok leading to the cart hitting a tree stump and overturning once. Mhike was hit on the head by the cart board and she died on the spot while Zaranyika escaped unhurt," said Inspector Mahoko.

In the second incident which occurred in Zvishavane, a girl died upon admission at a hospital after cattle ran amok.

"At around 10 AM, Isheunesu Hungwe (25) was leading an ox-drawn scotch cart ferrying maize sheaves from the fields to the cattle kraal in the company of his niece Thandolwenkosi Hungwe," said Inspector Mahoko.

"Along the way, the oxen suddenly ran amok and charged towards Thandolwenkosi who was hit by the corner of the scotch cart on the back of the head and she fell down."

"She sustained a deep cut on the head and was rushed to Rutendo Polyclinic where she was pronounced dead upon admission," he said.

Police appealed to exercise extreme caution when using ox-drawn carts.

"The police appeal to members of the public to use reins and lead animals when using ox-drawn carts and also to travel at a safe speed," he said.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Minor, #Mishaps, #Die

Comments


Must Read

Ngarivhume files appeal against conviction and sentence

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Prison walls will not change the ideals I stand for- Job Sikhala

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Mnangagwa ally's diplomatic flaws exposed

3 hrs ago | 330 Views

Mnangagwa legitimacy challenger issued with a warrant of arrest

3 hrs ago | 313 Views

12 month old's grave dug up, body 'stolen'

3 hrs ago | 167 Views

Man kicked to death

3 hrs ago | 187 Views

City of Bulawayo seeks to recruit 50 nurses

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Charamba says Zimbabwe on the verge of re-joining Commonwealth

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

'Never go to bed with Zanu PF. It's dangerous!' warned Chamisa. After 5 long GNU years of nothing, he knows!

8 hrs ago | 559 Views

Cattle rustler gets 9 years behind bars

9 hrs ago | 577 Views

Drug dealer jailed

9 hrs ago | 588 Views

Safeguard introduces hi-tech CCTV farm monitoring system

10 hrs ago | 452 Views

Cimas gives underprivileged children ZITF treat

10 hrs ago | 86 Views

Latest on Murowa School saga as Provincial Minister flexes his political muscles

10 hrs ago | 937 Views

A cry for help – Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education

14 hrs ago | 835 Views

WATCH: Chivayo's brand new 2023 Rolls Royce Cullinan delivered in Harare

16 hrs ago | 3328 Views

'Gwayi-Shangani Dam to hold water by June'

16 hrs ago | 1507 Views

Zanu-PF, ANC 'unholy union' rapped

16 hrs ago | 1320 Views

BCC transfers 2 000 houses to sitting tenants

16 hrs ago | 954 Views

Why Mnangagwa missed photoshoot with King Charles III

16 hrs ago | 2337 Views

Mwonzora bid to stop 2023 polls flops

16 hrs ago | 661 Views

Zimbabwe discovers oil, gas and helium

16 hrs ago | 1109 Views

Chamisa ally attacks 'educated, but incompetent ministers'

16 hrs ago | 730 Views

Kariba snubs YES4ED launch

16 hrs ago | 416 Views

MPs raise dust over students maternity leave

16 hrs ago | 334 Views

CCC raises alarm over spike in cholera cases

16 hrs ago | 131 Views

Loosen Zimbabwe sanctions for renewable energy future

16 hrs ago | 206 Views

2 arrested over smuggled drugs

16 hrs ago | 252 Views

Outcry over school fees hike

16 hrs ago | 191 Views

Zimbabwe teachers embark on 2-day working week

16 hrs ago | 476 Views

Mapeza says FC Platinum will rediscover form

16 hrs ago | 141 Views

Killings force Zimbabwe promoter to suspend Mzansi shows

16 hrs ago | 455 Views

Schools 'sewing' uniform scandal

16 hrs ago | 315 Views

War veterans ready to lead Zanu-PF to victory

16 hrs ago | 214 Views

Chief Dakamela appeals for a high school

16 hrs ago | 141 Views

Tsholotsho woman seeks assistance to fulfil dream

16 hrs ago | 119 Views

Kwamu Kwamu: An album of apologies, disclaimers

16 hrs ago | 168 Views

Vapostori4ED lines up national convention

17 hrs ago | 73 Views

Zesa dedicates 120MW for winter wheat farming

17 hrs ago | 55 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'Vote in defence of independence'

17 hrs ago | 85 Views

Self-styled prophet jailed for rape

17 hrs ago | 235 Views

Ministry engages industry over price hikes

17 hrs ago | 116 Views

Chiefs conduct last batch training for Gukurahundi hearings

17 hrs ago | 77 Views

Pain Eeze thieves nabbed at roadblock

08 May 2023 at 22:30hrs | 557 Views

Chamisa desires to meet Mnangagwa

08 May 2023 at 20:01hrs | 1139 Views

Zimbabwe's political culture is schizophrenic and historically underpinned by violence

08 May 2023 at 19:43hrs | 193 Views

'Zanu-PF was also called a puppet of the West'

08 May 2023 at 19:37hrs | 619 Views

Zimbabwe's security establishment bigwig dies

08 May 2023 at 19:35hrs | 2996 Views

ZImbabwe teachers resigning en masse

08 May 2023 at 19:32hrs | 1097 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days