12 month old's grave dug up, body 'stolen'

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 12-month-old infant's body has been stolen from its grave after the remains were reportedly dug up by unknown people.The incident came to light on Saturday May 6 in Musaonyerwa Village, Manicaland Province.According to Police on their Twitter account, the baby passed away on February 7 2023 and circumstances as to how the body went missing are unclear."Police in Chisumbanje are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of violating a grave in which a dug-out grave was found, with a missing corpse, on 06/05/23 at Musaonyerwa Village. The violated grave was that of an infant (12 months) who passed on 07/02/23. The missing corpse has not yet been found. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station," read the tweet.