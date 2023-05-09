Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe lifts mask, Covid-19 PCR test requirements

Zimbabwe on Tuesday lifted the mandatory wearing of face masks as a  measure to prevent the spread of Covid-19, while also removing a requirement for visitors to show evidence of vaccination or produce a negative PCR test.

The relaxation of Covid-19 regulations by Zimbabwean authorities follow a World Health Organisation announcement that Covid-19 no longer constitutes a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

In a weekly post Cabinet briefing, Information, publicity and broadcasting services minister Monica Mutsvangwa said all border post measures  to stop the spread of Covid-19 such as producing a valid Covid-19 vaccination certificate on entry by visitors had also been lifted with immediate effect.

"Cabinet has directed as follows: that vaccination activities in all provinces should continue, with support from the Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, and their teams; that the mandatory wearing of face masks be lifted as the country adopts the strategy on the long-term management of the COVID-19 pandemic," she said.

Cabinet also directed that all border measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 be lifted with immediate effect; and that tourists should no longer be required to produce COVID-19 vaccination certificates at ports of entry or at tourist resorts around the country.

As of May 7, 2023, Zimbabwe had recorded 264,766 cumulative Covid-19 cases and 5,688 deaths since the onset of the pandemic in 2020.

