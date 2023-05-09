Security guards jailed for stealing beer

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

The love of beer caused two Mazowe security guards to go to jail after they were convicted of unlawful entry and theft by Concession magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware.Tawanda Langton (20) and Osward Gurunde (25) were sentenced to 3 years behind bars.The magistrate conditionally suspended 18 months.The court heard that on May 3 the duo hatched a plan to break into a bar they were guarding and stole three crates of Black label beer.The owner of the bar discovered the loot and filed a police report leading to the arrest of the duo.Precious Khanye represented the state.