GMAZ blasts informal sector

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) has blasted the informal sector which is flooded with their products at the expense of the formal sector.In a statement, GMAZ chairperson Dr Tafadzwa Musarara said the association is making efforts to correct the situation."We have noticed with regret that the majority of our products are now available in the informal sector and formal stores are left with severely depleted stocks. Efforts are now underway to ensure that this situation is corrected and will soon be meeting with both Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers and Retailers Association of Zimbabwe," Dr Musarara said."We commit to update the market on our on-going efforts. However, the current national aggregate supply exceeds demand."GMAZ welcomes the 2023 grain marketing arrangements recently announced by the government."We welcome the 2023 grain marketing arrangements recently announced by government that includes the pricing and the buying arrangements. This indicates a gradual but progressive liberalisation of the grain sector. Furthermore, the grain Millers have been granted special dispensation by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe on full retention of their USD bank deposit enable them to pay off farmers," added Dr Musarara.These positive developments will improve the viability of farmers ease mobilisation of capital for contract farming and accelerate attainment of national grain suffiency. We will remain engaged with government on other outstanding matters."Meanwhile, GMAZ is an apex representative body of grain millers who are in the business of manufacturing and processing maize meal, bread, house hold flour, rice and salt.Read the statement below: