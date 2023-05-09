Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo couple arrested for fraud

by Staff reporter
30 mins ago | Views
A COUPLE from Sunninghill suburb in Bulawayo that was recently arrested, before appearing in court facing charges of fraud and was later granted bail has been re-arrested facing fresh charges.

The pair was arrested for fraud after being accused of hoodwinking hundreds of people of an estimated US$100 000.

Melusi Ndlovu (36) and his wife Gwendoline Ndlovu (35) reportedly posed as agents who could secure people with work permits and jobs in Canada, United Kingdom and Ireland.

They appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Nomagugu Maphosa, who granted them $100 000 bail each with conditions.

Miss Tsungi Mutapi presented the case for the State. They were set to appear in court on 22 May but have been rearrested are set to appear in court again tomorrow.

The Bonnie and Clyde faces accusations of misrepresenting themselves as agents of International English Language Testing System (IELTS), where they claimed they could facilitate the migration of Zimbabweans to the United Kingdom.

Circumstances are that the pair misrepresented themselves as agents of IELTS, swindling at least 100 people of varied amounts of money amounting to an estimated US$100 000.

The case according to the State emanates from August 2022.

According to the State's case the pair posed as agents of a company that deals in securing jobs, work permits and processing of travel documents for people who wanted to work in Canada, the United Kingdom and Ireland.

"The couple was approached by eight people from Bulawayo on different dates and who were told to pay US$ 4 000 each in order to get the services. The victims paid fractions of the US$4 000 and payment plans were made since they could not raise the full amount," read court documents as presented by Miss Mutapi.

The complainants are alleged to have been interviewed on different occasions through WhatsApp video and audio calls by a male person who purported to be working with the accused persons and they were told that they had passed.
"They were then given periods ranging from two to three weeks from the date of interviews that their processes were going to be ready for them to go to their respective destinations," she said.

Miss Mutapi said the couple then became evasive as they failed to meet their obligations.

"The accused persons started giving complainants different reasons till they were under pressure and decided to vacate their known office without notice. On the 3 May 2023, one of the complainants was informed that the accused persons were vacating their office and ferrying their property from it. She quickly went there and found them loading the property into a vehicle.
"She phoned the police, who then arrested Melusi. Gwendoline was also arrested on the same day at Bulawayo Central Hospital.," she said.

Miss Mutapi said there have been more cases that have been received, following their arrest.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Couple, #Fraud, #Arrested

Comments

Mobile food trailers for sale


Must Read

Mnangagwa disowns public procurement disclosures decree

31 mins ago | 21 Views

Liberation hero to be exhumed

32 mins ago | 52 Views

Mwonzora suffers another court defeat

33 mins ago | 42 Views

Zimbabwe's dollar-only bourse poised for further growth

33 mins ago | 16 Views

Chamisa ally cuts off Harare City football club funding

34 mins ago | 23 Views

Econet technical challenges resolved

4 hrs ago | 216 Views

GMAZ blasts informal sector

10 hrs ago | 569 Views

Security guards jailed for stealing beer

10 hrs ago | 639 Views

Pregnant immigrants turned away from Joburg clinics

14 hrs ago | 1118 Views

Zimbabwe lifts mask, Covid-19 PCR test requirements

14 hrs ago | 1342 Views

Mnangagwa bans disclosure of public procurement

14 hrs ago | 1413 Views

Mnangagwa challenger bunks court

14 hrs ago | 466 Views

Biti takes dig at Mthuli Ncube

14 hrs ago | 1718 Views

Knives out for Zec over voters roll

14 hrs ago | 935 Views

Ex-killer cop Muvevi claims insanity

14 hrs ago | 1040 Views

Mnangagwa's govt 'legalises' graft in new law

14 hrs ago | 631 Views

Nakamba's Luton date Sunderland

14 hrs ago | 236 Views

Ngezi Platinum eye top spot

14 hrs ago | 187 Views

Harare residents petition council over cholera

14 hrs ago | 135 Views

Overfishing depleting Kariba yields

14 hrs ago | 197 Views

'Zima nominees list detached from reality'

14 hrs ago | 120 Views

New Egodini project lease agreement raises stink

14 hrs ago | 475 Views

Gweru residents fume over directors' 'big' stands

14 hrs ago | 257 Views

Mnangagwa breaks 23-year diplomatic stand-off with UK?

14 hrs ago | 308 Views

Illegal food vendors overwhelm council

14 hrs ago | 144 Views

Mshika-shika robbers on the prowl

14 hrs ago | 300 Views

Dispute over Chief Sigola successor

14 hrs ago | 349 Views

Bulawayo mayor prepares for life outside council

14 hrs ago | 375 Views

Binga coking coal project comes on stream

14 hrs ago | 136 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to investigate the latest spate of basic commodity price hikes

14 hrs ago | 207 Views

Highway pothole patching begins

14 hrs ago | 291 Views

Second witness for Biti assault case

14 hrs ago | 104 Views

Sikhala, Maiko trial fails to take off

14 hrs ago | 142 Views

Zimbabwe stands with DRC

14 hrs ago | 129 Views

Zimbabwe returns to Miss Universe pageant

14 hrs ago | 46 Views

Mnangagwa meets Mangena's widow

14 hrs ago | 329 Views

Zimbabwean politicians warned against using inflammatory language

14 hrs ago | 80 Views

Ngarivhume files appeal against conviction and sentence

24 hrs ago | 373 Views

Prison walls will not change the ideals I stand for- Job Sikhala

24 hrs ago | 625 Views

Mnangagwa ally's diplomatic flaws exposed

09 May 2023 at 19:39hrs | 1164 Views

Mnangagwa legitimacy challenger issued with a warrant of arrest

09 May 2023 at 19:20hrs | 841 Views

12 month old's grave dug up, body 'stolen'

09 May 2023 at 19:19hrs | 526 Views

2 minors die in scotch cart mishaps

09 May 2023 at 19:19hrs | 374 Views

Man kicked to death

09 May 2023 at 19:18hrs | 628 Views

City of Bulawayo seeks to recruit 50 nurses

09 May 2023 at 19:18hrs | 150 Views

Charamba says Zimbabwe on the verge of re-joining Commonwealth

09 May 2023 at 19:17hrs | 205 Views

'Never go to bed with Zanu PF. It's dangerous!' warned Chamisa. After 5 long GNU years of nothing, he knows!

09 May 2023 at 14:49hrs | 762 Views

Cattle rustler gets 9 years behind bars

09 May 2023 at 13:06hrs | 758 Views

Drug dealer jailed

09 May 2023 at 13:04hrs | 769 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days