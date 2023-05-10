Man drowns in full pit latrine

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 27-YEAR-OLD Bindura man died on Thursday night after drowning in a makeshift pit latrine behind Bindura municipality swimming bath. He was trying to retrieve a Huawei P30 cellphone.Inspector Milton Mundembe, Mashonaland Central police spokesperson who identified the deceased as Kudakwashe Chagumuka said the incident occurred around 7pm.He said on April 28 at Bindura Municipality Swimming Bath around 7pm, Chagumuka mistakenly dropped his friend Thomas Chisasa's mobile-phone, a Huawei P30 into a makeshift toilet, while he was relieving himself."He tried to retrieve the phone from the pit that was full of waste and unfortunately accidentally slipped into it," said Inspector Mundembe.After some time his friend Chisasa (18) headed to the latrine again to relieve himself.He noticed Chagumuka struggling to move out of the pit. He informed fellow artisanal miners who were around the area and retrieved him.The team cleaned him up before taking him to Bindura Provincial Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.Inspector Mundembe confirmed that Chagumuka had ingested waste from the pit latrine for a long period of time which contributed to his death.