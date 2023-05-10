Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa commends labour movement leadership

by Staff reporter
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has hailed workers for engaging in dialogue, instead of strikes, to find solutions to problems they are facing at workplaces.

In his May Day statement, President Mnangagwa said dialogue was the most efficient vehicle for finding solutions to challenges, including those being experienced by workers.

"To date, I have met the leaders of worker organisations and openly shared perspectives with them to move the country forward guided by national interest.

"As a listening President, my door remains open for more frequent engagements," said President Mnangagwa.

Workers day is celebrated every 1st of May worldwide to raise awareness of the rights of working people and to protect them from exploitation while also serving as a reminder of the important role played by the working class.

Running under the theme, "Restoring Workers' Dignity," President Mnangagwa said it was most appropriate.

"My Government will continue to respect workers' rights. As such, the Labour Amendment Bill is now before parliament, in line with our commitment to ensure fair labour standards for all workers in Zimbabwe.

"The Bill is expected to further restore the dignity of workers through addressing some of the emerging challenges affecting workers," said President Mnangagwa.

He urged social partners to expedite the establishment of the Zimbabwe National Productivity Institute, which – among other objectives – will drive productivity consciousness across all sectors. President Mnangagwa said workers would be paid in line with growth being experienced in the economy.

"The importance of ensuring workers are rewarded fairly for their contributions cannot be overemphasized. In this regard I implore all employers to deploy innovative reward strategies.

"Our economic growth must cascade to the workers with the quality of their lives being uplifted," he said.

He said the government was aware of the current imported inflationary environment which was eroding buying power of the workers and said this was being attended to.

"It is regrettable that prices have of late been increasing due to imported inflation. My Government remains seized with redressing the situation through comprehensive strategies to ensure that there is no through erosion of disposable incomes."

The President urged the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and social welfare to take a more focused and visible lead in the protection of workers' rights.

"Increased social protection coverage and reduced worker vulnerability, anchored on putting in place robust mechanisms that improve working conditions, must be heightened," said the President while adding that incidents of non-remittance of payments for medical aid and pensions for workers would not be tolerated and called upon workers to expose cases of corruption and maladministration within organizations and institutions.

"As we celebrate this important day, we salute and pay tribute to all workers of our motherland Zimbabwe. It is you the workers that are building our country, brick by brick, stone upon stone, towards the attainment of our National Vision of a prosperous and Empowered Upper middle-income society by 2030," he said.

Source - online

