Man kills daughter over 'affair'

A 38-YEAR-OLD man from Mashonaland East province allegedly fatally assaulted his 14-year-old daughter, accusing her of having an affair with a married neighbour.Togara Kanyangira of Marufu village, Chief Chinamhora, is facing murder charges following the death of his daughter.Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Simon Chazovachiyi yesterday confirmed the incident."Police arrested a man in Chinamhora who allegedly assaulted his daughter to death after a misunderstanding. We urge the public to desist from resorting to violence when settling matters as well as to respect the gift of life," Chazovachiyi said.It is reported that on May 7, at night, Kanyangira asked his daughter why she was having an affair with their neighbour.She denied the allegations, but Kanyangira assaulted her until she collapsed. She died the following morning before she could be taken to hospital.