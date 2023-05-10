Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Parly summons Mthuli Ncube

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
PARLIAMENTARIANS have summoned Finance minister Mthuli Ncube to explain what measures he was implementing to tame inflation and stabilise the free-falling Zimdollar.

The local currency, reintroduced in 2019, has been on a free-fall, pushing up the cost of living and piling more misery on long-suffering Zimbabweans.

The Zimbabwean dollar is currently trading at between $2 500 and $2 700 to the greenback at the black market where the majority of citizens get foreign currency.

In Parliament on Tuesday, legislators said Ncube had to be summoned to Parliament to explain.

Raising a point of national interest, Norton Legislator Temba Mliswa (Independent) said: "The current parallel market has gone up to $3 000 and the majority of our people have been affected.

"Can the Minister of Finance bring a supplementary budget with immediate effect as a result of rising inflation and a collapsing local currency?"

Harare East legislator Tendai Biti added: "I rise on the issue of illicit financial flows; 79% of our people are living in extreme poverty, surviving on less than US$1,25 a day yet this country is extremely rich.

"We have 64 minerals including lithium, gold and diamond but we have nothing to show for it. A billion dollars is lost illegally through smuggling."

Qatar-based Al Jazeera recently exposed gold smuggling and money laundering in the country involving the country's elite.

"Can the minister come before this House to lay a roadmap of how he is going to deal with illicit financial flows, runaway parallel market rate and a forensic audit for the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) because we cannot suffer from the resource curse because a few individuals have decided to steal from this country," Biti said.

Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda said: "The issue will be presented to the Minister of Finance."

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has resisted growing calls to re-dollarise the economy as retailers among other service providers including some government departments charge for their services exclusively in United States dollars.

Source - newsday
More on: #Parly, #Mthuli, #Ncube

Comments

Mobile food trailers for sale


Must Read

Edd Branson brokers gamechanging global media deal

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

AUDIO: Shocking song by Mai Titi surfaces

2 hrs ago | 453 Views

Edd Branson mobilises $100 million for African telecoms sector

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

Twitter to soon allow calls

4 hrs ago | 140 Views

Zimbabweans in SA fear attacks as permits expire

4 hrs ago | 543 Views

Chivhayo spends US$1.9 million on cars in a week

4 hrs ago | 565 Views

Mwonzora's political career in limbo?

4 hrs ago | 678 Views

Mnangagwa backtracks on 'looting' law

4 hrs ago | 258 Views

SA opposition adds voice to ZEP saga

4 hrs ago | 651 Views

BCC, Ecocash mull debt collection partnership

4 hrs ago | 91 Views

Prioritise Gwayi-Shangani Dam, pipeline

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

Man kills daughter over 'affair'

4 hrs ago | 295 Views

Man dies at girlfriend's house

4 hrs ago | 366 Views

Mnangagwa meets Council of Elders

4 hrs ago | 268 Views

ZACC investigates nine parastatals

4 hrs ago | 140 Views

13 distressed Zimbabwe firms rescued

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

'Applicants can use Zimbabwe IDs to collect passports'

4 hrs ago | 297 Views

Mnangagwa commends labour movement leadership

4 hrs ago | 77 Views

Man drowns in full pit latrine

4 hrs ago | 236 Views

Govt revises target from 220 000 to 1 million housing units by 2025

4 hrs ago | 25 Views

Mnangagwa disowns public procurement disclosures decree

14 hrs ago | 386 Views

Bulawayo couple arrested for fraud

14 hrs ago | 668 Views

Liberation hero to be exhumed

14 hrs ago | 1008 Views

Mwonzora suffers another court defeat

14 hrs ago | 897 Views

Zimbabwe's dollar-only bourse poised for further growth

14 hrs ago | 260 Views

Chamisa ally cuts off Harare City football club funding

14 hrs ago | 533 Views

Econet technical challenges resolved

17 hrs ago | 527 Views

GMAZ blasts informal sector

24 hrs ago | 637 Views

Security guards jailed for stealing beer

24 hrs ago | 776 Views

Pregnant immigrants turned away from Joburg clinics

10 May 2023 at 06:10hrs | 1241 Views

Zimbabwe lifts mask, Covid-19 PCR test requirements

10 May 2023 at 06:10hrs | 1511 Views

Mnangagwa bans disclosure of public procurement

10 May 2023 at 06:09hrs | 1549 Views

Mnangagwa challenger bunks court

10 May 2023 at 06:02hrs | 502 Views

Biti takes dig at Mthuli Ncube

10 May 2023 at 06:02hrs | 2000 Views

Knives out for Zec over voters roll

10 May 2023 at 06:02hrs | 1032 Views

Ex-killer cop Muvevi claims insanity

10 May 2023 at 06:01hrs | 1161 Views

Mnangagwa's govt 'legalises' graft in new law

10 May 2023 at 06:01hrs | 676 Views

Nakamba's Luton date Sunderland

10 May 2023 at 06:01hrs | 270 Views

Ngezi Platinum eye top spot

10 May 2023 at 06:01hrs | 239 Views

Harare residents petition council over cholera

10 May 2023 at 06:00hrs | 139 Views

Overfishing depleting Kariba yields

10 May 2023 at 06:00hrs | 220 Views

'Zima nominees list detached from reality'

10 May 2023 at 06:00hrs | 133 Views

New Egodini project lease agreement raises stink

10 May 2023 at 05:59hrs | 559 Views

Gweru residents fume over directors' 'big' stands

10 May 2023 at 05:59hrs | 285 Views

Mnangagwa breaks 23-year diplomatic stand-off with UK?

10 May 2023 at 05:59hrs | 341 Views

Illegal food vendors overwhelm council

10 May 2023 at 05:58hrs | 162 Views

Mshika-shika robbers on the prowl

10 May 2023 at 05:58hrs | 357 Views

Dispute over Chief Sigola successor

10 May 2023 at 05:58hrs | 424 Views

Bulawayo mayor prepares for life outside council

10 May 2023 at 05:57hrs | 418 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days