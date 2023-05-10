Parly summons Mthuli Ncube

News / National

by Staff reporter

PARLIAMENTARIANS have summoned Finance minister Mthuli Ncube to explain what measures he was implementing to tame inflation and stabilise the free-falling Zimdollar.The local currency, reintroduced in 2019, has been on a free-fall, pushing up the cost of living and piling more misery on long-suffering Zimbabweans.The Zimbabwean dollar is currently trading at between $2 500 and $2 700 to the greenback at the black market where the majority of citizens get foreign currency.In Parliament on Tuesday, legislators said Ncube had to be summoned to Parliament to explain.Raising a point of national interest, Norton Legislator Temba Mliswa (Independent) said: "The current parallel market has gone up to $3 000 and the majority of our people have been affected."Can the Minister of Finance bring a supplementary budget with immediate effect as a result of rising inflation and a collapsing local currency?"Harare East legislator Tendai Biti added: "I rise on the issue of illicit financial flows; 79% of our people are living in extreme poverty, surviving on less than US$1,25 a day yet this country is extremely rich."We have 64 minerals including lithium, gold and diamond but we have nothing to show for it. A billion dollars is lost illegally through smuggling."Qatar-based Al Jazeera recently exposed gold smuggling and money laundering in the country involving the country's elite."Can the minister come before this House to lay a roadmap of how he is going to deal with illicit financial flows, runaway parallel market rate and a forensic audit for the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) because we cannot suffer from the resource curse because a few individuals have decided to steal from this country," Biti said.Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda said: "The issue will be presented to the Minister of Finance."President Emmerson Mnangagwa has resisted growing calls to re-dollarise the economy as retailers among other service providers including some government departments charge for their services exclusively in United States dollars.