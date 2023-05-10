SA opposition adds voice to ZEP saga

News / National

SOUTH Africa's opposition African People First (APF) party has backed calls to renew Zimbabwe exemption permits in that country who hail from Matabeleland citing historical ties.APF said this after Mthwakazi Royal Kingdom representatives from the Ndebele King Bulelani Khumalo's office engaged King Ngema on the plight of Zimbabweans who face deportation after the expiry of their permits next month.The APF also engaged South African Home Affairs minister Aaron Motsoeledi over the matter.In a statement dated May 8, APF secretary-general Julie Pillay Mbuthuma said: "We are hereby pleased to give you positive feedback on the meeting held with Motsoaledi on May 8, at his chambers, spearheaded by our president (Muzi) Hlengwa, accompanied by APF deputy president Bishop Dlamini and national chairperson Bee Hlengwa."Motsoaledi has undertaken to streamline this process. All Mthwakazi who have expired permits or permits that will be expiring shortly, have been advised to attend to renew at the kiosks provided for such purpose and to retain their slips as proof of renewal to act as a deterrent of SA Police Service (SAPS) arrests of illegal immigrants."Mthwakazi is the traditional name of the Ndebele Kingdom which once existed in Zimbabwe.The word Mthwakazi was derived from the name of Queen MuThwa, the first ruler of Mthwakazi territory.Matabeleland Royal Kingdom spokesperson Bornman Khumalo yesterday confirmed the meeting with APF."What happened is that we were invited by Inkosi (King) Ngema who offered to take our immigration issues to the Zulu King. It happened that on the meeting day there was a political party called APF who in turn took interest in our matter," Khumalo said.African Development Consortium chief operations officer Butholezwe Nyathi told Southern Eye that there was an influx of Zimbabweans applying for the waivers.Pretoria has said it will not renew the Zimbabwe Exemption Permits when they expire next month.