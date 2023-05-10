Edd Branson brokers gamechanging global media deal

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Barely 2 months after his appointment as Chairman of the AfriUSA Business Initiative, Edd Branson has hit the ground running with a 100 million USD telecom deal that will transform the GSM network space in parts of Africa.Branson is at it again with a game changing media deal that brought together Powerhouse media group of Zambia , Fencorp which operates in Gambia, USA and South Africa .The Branson brokered deal is set to change the game and reach for content creators and advertisers.The AfriUSA Business Initiative and Fencorp Global have entered into an agreement with Powerhouse media of Zambia who are the owners of Power TV and Power FM of Zambia.Power TV is exclusively on Channel 278 on DSTV and Channel 94 on GOTV in Zambia , Malawi, Botswana, Namibia and Zimbabwe. Power TV is the only Zambian station that is available on Full High Definition both with video and audio implying that they provide excellent quality and picture and video.Power FM Zambia on the other hand is an award winning youth radio station providing high quality radio content to a cross section of listeners.The agreement backed by the Edd Branson led AfriUSA Business Initiative is set to create a platform for upcoming artists from the USA and New York City in particular and those from the SADC to be heard across the region.The agreement also provides a platform for content creators to be visible in several countries. Nick Ncube of Fencorp Global said "This is a game changing agreement that will transform the lives of several content creators and we thank Ambassador Edd Branson for putting up a hefty sponsorship package to support the broadcast and distribution of content on Power TV and Power FM Zambia."Zoe Mweemba marketing manager of Powerhouse Media Group said "We are pleased to be part of this agreement that will provide a platform that will strengthen people to people relations while providing value to all stakeholders."She added that Powerhouse media group has developed and promotes unique content and programming that aims to positively contribute to Africa's development through the dissemination of information and creating an interactive social platform.The agreement will allow FENCORP to promote Powerhouse media group platforms in new markets such as West Africa where the company has built a footprint , while AfriUSA Business Initiative brings the USA market to the table.This agreement will unlock Global opportunities for all players involved.