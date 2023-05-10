Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Edd Branson brokers gamechanging global media deal

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 hrs ago | Views
Barely 2 months after his appointment as Chairman of the AfriUSA Business Initiative, Edd Branson has hit the ground running with a 100 million USD telecom deal that will transform the GSM network space in parts of Africa.

Branson is at it again with a game changing media deal that brought together Powerhouse media group of Zambia , Fencorp which operates in Gambia,  USA and South Africa .

The Branson brokered deal is set to change the game and reach for content creators and advertisers.

The AfriUSA Business Initiative and Fencorp Global have entered into an agreement with Powerhouse media of Zambia who are the owners of Power TV and Power FM of Zambia.

Power TV is exclusively on Channel 278 on DSTV and Channel 94 on GOTV in Zambia , Malawi, Botswana,  Namibia and Zimbabwe. Power TV is the only Zambian station that is available on Full High Definition both with video and audio implying that they provide excellent quality and picture and video.

Power FM Zambia on the other hand is an award winning youth radio station providing high quality radio content to a cross section of listeners.

The agreement backed by the Edd Branson led AfriUSA Business Initiative is set to create a platform for upcoming artists from the USA and New York City in particular and those from the SADC to be heard across the region.

The agreement also provides a platform for content creators to be visible in several countries. Nick Ncube of Fencorp Global said "This is a game changing agreement that will transform the lives of several content creators and we thank Ambassador Edd Branson for putting up a hefty sponsorship package to support the broadcast and distribution of content on Power TV and Power FM Zambia."

Zoe Mweemba marketing manager of Powerhouse Media Group said "We are pleased to be part of this agreement that will provide a platform that will strengthen people to people relations while providing value to all stakeholders."

She added that Powerhouse media group has developed and promotes unique content and programming that aims to positively contribute to Africa's development through the dissemination of information and creating an interactive social platform.

The agreement will allow FENCORP to promote Powerhouse media group platforms in new markets such as West Africa where the company has built a footprint , while AfriUSA Business Initiative brings the USA market to the table.

This agreement will unlock Global opportunities for all players involved.



Source - Byo24News

Comments

Mobile food trailers for sale


Must Read

AUDIO: Shocking song by Mai Titi surfaces

2 hrs ago | 464 Views

Edd Branson mobilises $100 million for African telecoms sector

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

Twitter to soon allow calls

4 hrs ago | 143 Views

Zimbabweans in SA fear attacks as permits expire

4 hrs ago | 546 Views

Chivhayo spends US$1.9 million on cars in a week

4 hrs ago | 572 Views

Mwonzora's political career in limbo?

4 hrs ago | 687 Views

Mnangagwa backtracks on 'looting' law

4 hrs ago | 261 Views

SA opposition adds voice to ZEP saga

4 hrs ago | 662 Views

BCC, Ecocash mull debt collection partnership

4 hrs ago | 92 Views

Prioritise Gwayi-Shangani Dam, pipeline

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

Parly summons Mthuli Ncube

4 hrs ago | 303 Views

Man kills daughter over 'affair'

4 hrs ago | 300 Views

Man dies at girlfriend's house

4 hrs ago | 369 Views

Mnangagwa meets Council of Elders

4 hrs ago | 270 Views

ZACC investigates nine parastatals

4 hrs ago | 140 Views

13 distressed Zimbabwe firms rescued

4 hrs ago | 120 Views

'Applicants can use Zimbabwe IDs to collect passports'

4 hrs ago | 301 Views

Mnangagwa commends labour movement leadership

4 hrs ago | 78 Views

Man drowns in full pit latrine

4 hrs ago | 240 Views

Govt revises target from 220 000 to 1 million housing units by 2025

4 hrs ago | 26 Views

Mnangagwa disowns public procurement disclosures decree

14 hrs ago | 387 Views

Bulawayo couple arrested for fraud

14 hrs ago | 674 Views

Liberation hero to be exhumed

14 hrs ago | 1013 Views

Mwonzora suffers another court defeat

14 hrs ago | 898 Views

Zimbabwe's dollar-only bourse poised for further growth

14 hrs ago | 261 Views

Chamisa ally cuts off Harare City football club funding

14 hrs ago | 535 Views

Econet technical challenges resolved

17 hrs ago | 528 Views

GMAZ blasts informal sector

24 hrs ago | 637 Views

Security guards jailed for stealing beer

24 hrs ago | 777 Views

Pregnant immigrants turned away from Joburg clinics

10 May 2023 at 06:10hrs | 1243 Views

Zimbabwe lifts mask, Covid-19 PCR test requirements

10 May 2023 at 06:10hrs | 1513 Views

Mnangagwa bans disclosure of public procurement

10 May 2023 at 06:09hrs | 1549 Views

Mnangagwa challenger bunks court

10 May 2023 at 06:02hrs | 502 Views

Biti takes dig at Mthuli Ncube

10 May 2023 at 06:02hrs | 2002 Views

Knives out for Zec over voters roll

10 May 2023 at 06:02hrs | 1032 Views

Ex-killer cop Muvevi claims insanity

10 May 2023 at 06:01hrs | 1161 Views

Mnangagwa's govt 'legalises' graft in new law

10 May 2023 at 06:01hrs | 676 Views

Nakamba's Luton date Sunderland

10 May 2023 at 06:01hrs | 270 Views

Ngezi Platinum eye top spot

10 May 2023 at 06:01hrs | 239 Views

Harare residents petition council over cholera

10 May 2023 at 06:00hrs | 139 Views

Overfishing depleting Kariba yields

10 May 2023 at 06:00hrs | 220 Views

'Zima nominees list detached from reality'

10 May 2023 at 06:00hrs | 133 Views

New Egodini project lease agreement raises stink

10 May 2023 at 05:59hrs | 560 Views

Gweru residents fume over directors' 'big' stands

10 May 2023 at 05:59hrs | 285 Views

Mnangagwa breaks 23-year diplomatic stand-off with UK?

10 May 2023 at 05:59hrs | 341 Views

Illegal food vendors overwhelm council

10 May 2023 at 05:58hrs | 162 Views

Mshika-shika robbers on the prowl

10 May 2023 at 05:58hrs | 357 Views

Dispute over Chief Sigola successor

10 May 2023 at 05:58hrs | 425 Views

Bulawayo mayor prepares for life outside council

10 May 2023 at 05:57hrs | 419 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days