Possessed man bashed to death

by Simbarashe Sithole

A suspected possessed Mazowe man was allegedly bashed to death during a tombstone unveiling ceremony.On April 30 the now-deceased Enerst Ganya started behaving strangely while at the function.He threw himself in the fire before being dragged outside the room by the suspect Chrispen Mairos Banda who assaulted him with a knee on the chest and he collapsed.They tried to render first aid but he did not gain consciousness and Banda fled from the scene.Deputy Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Sergeant Major Samuel Chikasha confirmed the case.Banda was ferried to several hospitals and later died after a week at his rural home in Guruve.Police warned people to desist from violence.