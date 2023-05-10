Latest News Editor's Choice


Robbers attack pedestrian, steal $3

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
Two suspected Bindura robbers who pounced on a pedestrian before robbing him of his $3, clothes, and a mobile phone were arrested recently.

The duo Misheck Sekai (23) and Edington Chigombe are assisting police with investigations.

Deputy Police spokesperson Sergeant Major Samuel Chikasha confirmed the case.

"I can confirm a robbery case in Chipadze Bindura where two suspects pounced on Philip Kayira on May 3 and robbed him of his belongings," Chikasha said.

It is further alleged that on May 5 Kayira met Sekai wearing his jacket that was robbed from him.

He tipped the police who acted swiftly and he admitted that he committed the offense and implicated Chigombe.

The police warned robbers to desist from their shenanigans saying the wrath of the law will catch up with them.

Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days