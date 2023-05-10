Latest News Editor's Choice


PHOTOS: ZANU PF women's league cause chaos

by Paul Ndou
2 hrs ago | Views
ZANU PF women's league Manicaland province has protested against their wing chairperson Happiness Nyakuedzwa who was reportedly endorsed as number two on woman's quarter by Minister of Information Monica Mutsvangwa today.
Sources within the party said the women's league was having a rank meeting at Queens hall where they put Defense Minister Oppah Muchinguri on number one and disagreed on Nyakuedzwa who is junior to Getrude Mutandi.

"We are having problems in the women's league since we have the Muchinguri led faction and Mutsvangwa led faction," said the source.

"The Mutsvangwa led faction endorsed Nyakuedzwa as the second senior person while neglecting  Muchinguri ally Mutandi who is supposed to be the second in-charge."

It alleged Mutsvangwa and Nyakuedzwa did not give the league time to deliberate but just imposed their candidate and left for party office.

The furious women followed them and locked them inside the office before locking the gate in protest of the endorsement.

More to follow....

