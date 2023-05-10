ZANU-PF MP in revenge porno

News / National

by Paul Ndou

Mutare South Member of Parliament Jefrey Ngome (ZANU PF) has been fingered in revenge porno after losing the seat in the primary elections.Ngome is reportedly angry to lose the seat to Douglas Dumbarimwe.The losing MP Ngome is alleged to have bribed his girlfriend Patricia Kudhlande who is also Central Committee member to influence party Commissar Mike Bimha to overturn results.After seeing that Dumbarimwe had been declared the winner he allegedly leaked Kudhlande's nude pics in various party groups yesterday.Both Ngome and Kudhlande decided not to comment on the issue to Bulawayo24.com when they were contacted.However, ZANU PF is discouraging party members to attack each other on social media platforms