Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BCC red-flags college over fliers

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
HERENTALS College in Bulawayo has come under scrutiny from the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) who claimed that the distribution of its flyers and other promotional materials was not only "annoying" but also affected the general appearance of the city.

In the latest council report, while warning locals to stop illegal dumping BCC councillors said relevant by-laws should be enforced against "reckless dumping".

"Councillor C (Concillia) Mlalazi (Ward 18) felt that Councillors should encourage residents to maintain cleanliness during feedback meetings. Display of posters and distribution of flyers by-laws should be adhered to.

"There was a lot of littering done by Herentals College who used to distribute flyers throughout the city.

Relevant by-laws should be enforced. Residents should monitor each other to stop illegal dumping and littering," the report reads in part.

Ward 17 Clr Sikhululekile Moyo felt that illegal dumping fees should be increased since illegal dumps were increasing in the city.

She said in her ward the situation was, however, improving after she partnered  a local non-governmental organisation (NGO) to deal with illegal dumpsites.

Ward 15 Clr Febbie Msipha said the situation was likely to worsen because of the upcoming national elections.

Ward 12 Clr Lillian Mlilo concurred saying election campaigns should be closely monitored to reduce littering.

"The issue of election campaigning should be monitored accordingly. Election campaign posters should not be allowed on Council infrastructure and road furniture.

"Election candidates should be tasked to also promote cleanliness. One of their roles was to make sure that there was no littering generated from election campaign materials. No dumping signage should be erected on all illegal dumping areas," the minutes further read.

Responding to various concerns, the Director of Health Services Dr Edwin Sibanda explained that engagements would be done with the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) for higher fines regarding illegal dumping and littering.

He said all illegal dumps would be cleared once a front-end loader was acquired.

The local authority continued to witness illegal dumping of litter in the central business district (CBD) despite various interventions to avert the problem and had also issued a number of fines at litter hotspot areas around the CBD to deter people from littering.

BCC's policy on waste management is that all waste must be disposed of at designated sites and illegal dumping is a criminal offence which attracts a fine.

Source - B-Metro
More on: #BCC, #Fliers, #College

Comments

Mobile food trailers for sale


Must Read

Mnangagwa not a born-again democrat

3 hrs ago | 354 Views

Zimbabwe 'looting' law saga shows dysfunctionality at the heart of govt

3 hrs ago | 195 Views

Mnangagwa should walk the talk

3 hrs ago | 174 Views

Govt must demand answers from Gold Mafia kingpins

3 hrs ago | 201 Views

Zimbabwe suffering from leadership crisis

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

Upcoming Zimbabwe, DRC polls a bellwether for Sadc, African democracy

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Zimbabwean 'mbingas' flashy lifestyles reflect a corrupt economy

3 hrs ago | 471 Views

Mnangagwa approves nationwide audits on mining activities

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Mwonzora mounts fresh court challenge for postponement of elections

4 hrs ago | 416 Views

Bulawayo musician, poet releases song on Gukurahundi

4 hrs ago | 227 Views

Suspect splurged US$2,7 heist loot on cars for 'prophet'

4 hrs ago | 692 Views

Bulawayo duo reaps US$130k in overseas job scam

4 hrs ago | 185 Views

US envoy says Russian ship picked up arms in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 447 Views

Prominent lawyer snubs CCC

4 hrs ago | 495 Views

3rd witness nails Biti

4 hrs ago | 141 Views

Biti blasts Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 506 Views

Mthuli Ncube scrambles to rescue Zimdollar

4 hrs ago | 375 Views

Zimdollar stares fresh setbacks as crisis deepens

4 hrs ago | 139 Views

Mnangagwa legitimacy challenger escapes arrest

4 hrs ago | 185 Views

Zimra official jailed 18 months

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

Zimgold seeks to ramp up production

4 hrs ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwe nurses bemoan 'slave wages'

4 hrs ago | 114 Views

'5G technology won't offer quick fix to Zimbabwe's digital divide'

4 hrs ago | 29 Views

Man sets vicious dogs on ZBC licence inspectors

4 hrs ago | 135 Views

Security guard stabbed to death, shop robbed

4 hrs ago | 108 Views

Free eye treatment for Makokoba residents

4 hrs ago | 24 Views

Arrests on perpetrators is not political

4 hrs ago | 50 Views

Poisoned meal lands family of 12 in hospital

4 hrs ago | 105 Views

Luveve Road works test Bulawayo engineers

4 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zanu-PF set to launch manifesto

4 hrs ago | 32 Views

Motorist points gun at traffic officers

4 hrs ago | 142 Views

Trial dates set for Chiwenga ex-wife money laundering case

4 hrs ago | 37 Views

Man kills colleague over R200

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

Van Blerk testifies against Tendai Biti

4 hrs ago | 48 Views

Maize trading liberalised in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 68 Views

Couple swindles 46 people of US$134,500

4 hrs ago | 43 Views

Hwange unit 7 removed from the grid

4 hrs ago | 85 Views

'Zimbabwe open for business, not abuse'

4 hrs ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe govt lifts import restrictions on basics

4 hrs ago | 68 Views

Herd boy locked up 12 years for rape

4 hrs ago | 85 Views

Sangoma's wife cheats on him with best friend

4 hrs ago | 135 Views

ZANU-PF MP in revenge porno

15 hrs ago | 2126 Views

PHOTOS: ZANU PF women's league cause chaos

18 hrs ago | 1988 Views

Robbers attack pedestrian, steal $3

21 hrs ago | 987 Views

Possessed man bashed to death

21 hrs ago | 1203 Views

Edd Branson brokers gamechanging global media deal

11 May 2023 at 07:21hrs | 892 Views

AUDIO: Shocking song by Mai Titi surfaces

11 May 2023 at 07:13hrs | 2978 Views

Edd Branson mobilises $100 million for African telecoms sector

11 May 2023 at 06:58hrs | 679 Views

Twitter to soon allow calls

11 May 2023 at 05:45hrs | 390 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days