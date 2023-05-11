Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Herd boy locked up 12 years for rape

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
A herdboy from Tsholotsho, Matebeleland North province, has been sentenced to an effective 12 years behind bars for raping and impregnating an 11-year-old girl who later suffered a miscarriage.

Sengezile Ndlovu (22) appeared before Bulawayo regional magistrate Dambudzo Malunga charged with rape.

He pleaded not guilty but was convicted after a full trial and sentenced to 13 years in jail.

The magistrate suspended one year on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within a period of five years.

In his defence Ndlovu said he assumed the girl was above the age of consent and he was also in love with her.

The court heard that on an unknown date but sometime in October 2019, Ndlovu, who was employed as a herdboy by the victim's parents, would sneak into her bedroom during the night and have sex with her.

After that he would threaten to kill the minor girl if ever she revealed the ordeal to anyone.

The horrified minor kept the sexual attack to herself until she fell pregnant in December last year. After that she started to bleed, the court heard.

Her mother noticed that she was unwell and was bleeding and she took her to Tsholotsho District Hospital for treatment.

At the hospital it was discovered that she had been pregnant and had suffered a miscarriage.

When she was quizzed that is when she revealed that she was raped by Ndlovu.

The matter was reported to the police leading to Ndlovu's arrest.

Constance Tatenda Mathaba prosecuted.

Source - B-Metro
More on: #Jail, #Rape, #Boy

Comments

Mobile food trailers for sale


Must Read

Mnangagwa not a born-again democrat

3 hrs ago | 354 Views

Zimbabwe 'looting' law saga shows dysfunctionality at the heart of govt

3 hrs ago | 195 Views

Mnangagwa should walk the talk

3 hrs ago | 174 Views

Govt must demand answers from Gold Mafia kingpins

3 hrs ago | 201 Views

Zimbabwe suffering from leadership crisis

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

Upcoming Zimbabwe, DRC polls a bellwether for Sadc, African democracy

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Zimbabwean 'mbingas' flashy lifestyles reflect a corrupt economy

3 hrs ago | 471 Views

Mnangagwa approves nationwide audits on mining activities

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Mwonzora mounts fresh court challenge for postponement of elections

4 hrs ago | 416 Views

Bulawayo musician, poet releases song on Gukurahundi

4 hrs ago | 227 Views

Suspect splurged US$2,7 heist loot on cars for 'prophet'

4 hrs ago | 692 Views

Bulawayo duo reaps US$130k in overseas job scam

4 hrs ago | 185 Views

US envoy says Russian ship picked up arms in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 447 Views

Prominent lawyer snubs CCC

4 hrs ago | 496 Views

3rd witness nails Biti

4 hrs ago | 141 Views

Biti blasts Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 506 Views

Mthuli Ncube scrambles to rescue Zimdollar

4 hrs ago | 376 Views

Zimdollar stares fresh setbacks as crisis deepens

4 hrs ago | 139 Views

Mnangagwa legitimacy challenger escapes arrest

4 hrs ago | 186 Views

Zimra official jailed 18 months

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

Zimgold seeks to ramp up production

4 hrs ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwe nurses bemoan 'slave wages'

4 hrs ago | 114 Views

'5G technology won't offer quick fix to Zimbabwe's digital divide'

4 hrs ago | 29 Views

Man sets vicious dogs on ZBC licence inspectors

4 hrs ago | 136 Views

Security guard stabbed to death, shop robbed

4 hrs ago | 108 Views

Free eye treatment for Makokoba residents

4 hrs ago | 24 Views

Arrests on perpetrators is not political

4 hrs ago | 50 Views

Poisoned meal lands family of 12 in hospital

4 hrs ago | 105 Views

Luveve Road works test Bulawayo engineers

4 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zanu-PF set to launch manifesto

4 hrs ago | 32 Views

Motorist points gun at traffic officers

4 hrs ago | 142 Views

Trial dates set for Chiwenga ex-wife money laundering case

4 hrs ago | 37 Views

Man kills colleague over R200

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

Van Blerk testifies against Tendai Biti

4 hrs ago | 48 Views

Maize trading liberalised in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 68 Views

Couple swindles 46 people of US$134,500

4 hrs ago | 43 Views

Hwange unit 7 removed from the grid

4 hrs ago | 85 Views

'Zimbabwe open for business, not abuse'

4 hrs ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe govt lifts import restrictions on basics

4 hrs ago | 68 Views

BCC red-flags college over fliers

4 hrs ago | 64 Views

Sangoma's wife cheats on him with best friend

4 hrs ago | 135 Views

ZANU-PF MP in revenge porno

15 hrs ago | 2126 Views

PHOTOS: ZANU PF women's league cause chaos

18 hrs ago | 1988 Views

Robbers attack pedestrian, steal $3

21 hrs ago | 987 Views

Possessed man bashed to death

21 hrs ago | 1203 Views

Edd Branson brokers gamechanging global media deal

11 May 2023 at 07:21hrs | 892 Views

AUDIO: Shocking song by Mai Titi surfaces

11 May 2023 at 07:13hrs | 2978 Views

Edd Branson mobilises $100 million for African telecoms sector

11 May 2023 at 06:58hrs | 679 Views

Twitter to soon allow calls

11 May 2023 at 05:45hrs | 390 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days