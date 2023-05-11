Trial dates set for Chiwenga ex-wife money laundering case

News / National

by Staff reporter

Harare regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje has set 10 and 11 August as the trial dates for Vice President Constantino Chiwenga's ex-wife Marry Mubaiwa who is facing money laundering charges.Mubaiwa is being represented by Ms Beatrice Mtetwa.Mubaiwa is being charged together with a company, Tarnor Investments Private Ltd represented by Mr Arnold Sununguri Whande.