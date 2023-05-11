Latest News Editor's Choice


Trial dates set for Chiwenga ex-wife money laundering case

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Harare regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje has set 10 and 11 August as the trial dates for Vice President Constantino Chiwenga's ex-wife Marry Mubaiwa who is facing money laundering charges.

Mubaiwa is being represented by Ms Beatrice Mtetwa.

Mubaiwa is being charged together with a company, Tarnor Investments Private Ltd represented by Mr Arnold Sununguri Whande.


Source - The Herald

