Motorist points gun at traffic officers

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police have launched a manhunt for a motorist who allegedly pointed a gun at two Hurungwe District Council traffic officers who had attempted to clamp his car for dangerous parking on Tuesday in Magunje.The traffic officers were enforcing by-laws when they came across the motorist who had parked his Toyota RAV4 vehicle and confronted him.It is alleged that during the process, the motorist, who is yet to be identified, produced a pistol and threatened to shoot the council officers, before speeding off.A report was made to the police who are still investigating the case.National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the two were attempting to clamp the vehicle parked dangerously along Karoi–Binga Road.In August last year, a man who allegedly pointed a gun at a motorist who had parked behind his vehicle in Shamva was arrested on firearms charges.Admire Mugova (24) had allegedly accused the motorist of blocking him before pointing a firearm at him.He was later arrested after a report was made to the police.The case came as police were clamping down on illegal possession and illegal use of firearms.There was an amnesty in place, declared by President Mnangagwa, for those who had illegal weapons by the end of September last year, but police were warning holders of such weapons that they were checking and would swoop on all residential and business premises where they suspected illegal firearms and ammunition were stored.Under the amnesty, those who were in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, or who had these with expired licences, were able to surrender them without questions being asked.If they had voluntarily surrendered them to police by the end of September, they would not face any charges, but thereafter, those who hang on to the illegal firearms will face the music.