Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Poisoned meal lands family of 12 in hospital

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
A family of 12 from Village Two in Umguza District, Matebeleland North province, is lucky to be alive after eating poisoned isitshwala/sadza on Tuesday evening.

The family members who were rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital in the wee hours of Wednesday with severe diarrhoea and vomiting are said to have left their maize at a local grinding mill as there were no attendants.

One of the family members later returned to the grinding mill to collect the mealie-meal. Police are still investigating what transpired.

In an interview at Mpilo, Ms Rebecca Moyo said the poisoning had left seven adults and five children battling for dear life.

She said if they had delayed getting to the hospital, they could have easily died from dehydration as they were vomiting profusely.

"On Tuesday, my brother James Ncube took a bucket of maize to a local grinding mill and was told to come back later as there were no attendants. Later on, he collected mealie-meal and proceeded to his house.

His wife prepared isitshwala and they ate as a family. At around 6PM, I went to my brother and asked for mealie-meal as I had run out. We stay a few metres from their homestead as we are one family.

"I managed to cook isitshwala which we ate with my grandchildren and we retired to bed. At around 10PM, one of my nephews came knocking at my door saying the whole family had fallen sick suddenly. I rushed there and inquired what they had eaten only to discover that it was isitshwala and vegetables," said Ms Moyo.

She said the condition kept deteriorating and within a few minutes, everyone was vomiting and taking turns to use the toilet as they had developed severe diarrhoea.

"I then decided to go back to my homestead and check on my grandchildren who were sleeping only to discover that they too were up and vomiting. We then called for help and one neighbour suggested that we all be taken to the hospital."

Ms Moyo said by the time they left, the children had soiled their blankets and the homes were in a mess as there was vomit all over.

She said the family members got to Mpilo Central Hospital at around 4AM and they were all admitted.

"I am happy because we all got medical attention and after some hours, the seven of us were discharged after we recovered. Our blood pressures were up as well but all adults were treated and discharged. Our children and grandchildren are still admitted but the nurses have assured us that they are recovering well. We are not sure what transpired and how our maize meal got contaminated but we're grateful that we didn't die as it could have been worse," she said.

Ms Moyo said the grinding mill had been serving the community for the past year and no incidents of food poisoning had been reported before.

"We are still in shock and convinced that the mealie-meal had something in it. We hope that the police will get to the bottom of this so that we can move on as a family."

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Poison, #Food, #Hospital

Comments

Mobile food trailers for sale


Must Read

Mnangagwa not a born-again democrat

3 hrs ago | 358 Views

Zimbabwe 'looting' law saga shows dysfunctionality at the heart of govt

3 hrs ago | 195 Views

Mnangagwa should walk the talk

3 hrs ago | 177 Views

Govt must demand answers from Gold Mafia kingpins

3 hrs ago | 201 Views

Zimbabwe suffering from leadership crisis

3 hrs ago | 190 Views

Upcoming Zimbabwe, DRC polls a bellwether for Sadc, African democracy

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Zimbabwean 'mbingas' flashy lifestyles reflect a corrupt economy

4 hrs ago | 474 Views

Mnangagwa approves nationwide audits on mining activities

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Mwonzora mounts fresh court challenge for postponement of elections

4 hrs ago | 418 Views

Bulawayo musician, poet releases song on Gukurahundi

4 hrs ago | 229 Views

Suspect splurged US$2,7 heist loot on cars for 'prophet'

4 hrs ago | 694 Views

Bulawayo duo reaps US$130k in overseas job scam

4 hrs ago | 185 Views

US envoy says Russian ship picked up arms in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 448 Views

Prominent lawyer snubs CCC

4 hrs ago | 503 Views

3rd witness nails Biti

4 hrs ago | 141 Views

Biti blasts Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 508 Views

Mthuli Ncube scrambles to rescue Zimdollar

4 hrs ago | 377 Views

Zimdollar stares fresh setbacks as crisis deepens

4 hrs ago | 139 Views

Mnangagwa legitimacy challenger escapes arrest

4 hrs ago | 186 Views

Zimra official jailed 18 months

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

Zimgold seeks to ramp up production

4 hrs ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwe nurses bemoan 'slave wages'

4 hrs ago | 114 Views

'5G technology won't offer quick fix to Zimbabwe's digital divide'

4 hrs ago | 29 Views

Man sets vicious dogs on ZBC licence inspectors

4 hrs ago | 136 Views

Security guard stabbed to death, shop robbed

4 hrs ago | 108 Views

Free eye treatment for Makokoba residents

4 hrs ago | 24 Views

Arrests on perpetrators is not political

4 hrs ago | 50 Views

Luveve Road works test Bulawayo engineers

4 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zanu-PF set to launch manifesto

4 hrs ago | 32 Views

Motorist points gun at traffic officers

4 hrs ago | 142 Views

Trial dates set for Chiwenga ex-wife money laundering case

4 hrs ago | 37 Views

Man kills colleague over R200

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

Van Blerk testifies against Tendai Biti

4 hrs ago | 48 Views

Maize trading liberalised in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 69 Views

Couple swindles 46 people of US$134,500

4 hrs ago | 43 Views

Hwange unit 7 removed from the grid

4 hrs ago | 87 Views

'Zimbabwe open for business, not abuse'

4 hrs ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe govt lifts import restrictions on basics

4 hrs ago | 68 Views

Herd boy locked up 12 years for rape

4 hrs ago | 86 Views

BCC red-flags college over fliers

4 hrs ago | 64 Views

Sangoma's wife cheats on him with best friend

4 hrs ago | 136 Views

ZANU-PF MP in revenge porno

15 hrs ago | 2128 Views

PHOTOS: ZANU PF women's league cause chaos

18 hrs ago | 1988 Views

Robbers attack pedestrian, steal $3

21 hrs ago | 987 Views

Possessed man bashed to death

21 hrs ago | 1205 Views

Edd Branson brokers gamechanging global media deal

11 May 2023 at 07:21hrs | 892 Views

AUDIO: Shocking song by Mai Titi surfaces

11 May 2023 at 07:13hrs | 2980 Views

Edd Branson mobilises $100 million for African telecoms sector

11 May 2023 at 06:58hrs | 679 Views

Twitter to soon allow calls

11 May 2023 at 05:45hrs | 390 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days