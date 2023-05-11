Security guard stabbed to death, shop robbed

News / National

by Staff reporter

A security guard in Masvingo was reportedly stabbed to death and the shop he was manning robbed of goods worth USS55.In a Tweet, police said they are investigating a case of murder."Police Masvingo are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of murder in which a security guard, Takawira Muguhuri (65) was found dead at a shop at Chirambagomo Business centre, Basera.The victim was found with deep cuts on the right leg and on the back of the head. Groceries worth US$55 were stolen at the shop..In another case, police in Makosa have arrested, Nomore Singano (29) in connection with a case of murder."The victim, Zvikomborero Muzengeza (45) died on 10/05/23 after being assaulted with fists and feet by the suspect during a beer drinking binge at a bar at Rwamba Business Centre, Mudzi. The victim had allegedly insulted the suspect.