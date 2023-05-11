Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo duo reaps US$130k in overseas job scam

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
A Bulawayo due has been arrested for allegedly defrauding 46 unsuspecting job seekers of over US$130,000 in an international job facilitation scam.

In a statement Thursday, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the suspects Sitshengisiwe Ndlovu, 46, and Alison Unami, 30, duped the job seekers of a total US$134,552.

The alleged fraud occurred between August 2022 and May this year.

According to police, the two posed as agents of an undisclosed company who could secure jobs and work permits in Canada, United Kingdom and Ireland for Zimbabweans seeking to relocate.

"On 03rd May 2023, police in Bulawayo arrested Alison Unami, 30, after a report had been made by one of the complainants.

"The suspect was arrested while loading property in a vehicle, preparing to vacate from their known offices.

"The other suspect, Sitshengisiwe Ndlovu, 46, was later arrested at Bulawayo Police Station, where she had visited her husband," Nyathi said.

Police investigations revealed processing of the purported employment opportunities was said to be done within three weeks upon payment of US$4,000 with interviews conducted via WhatsApp.

The suspects would give the complainants excuses upon the lapse of the waiting period.

Resultantly, 46 victims fell for the scam.

Nyathi called on the public to exercise due diligence before making any payments to individuals and employment agencies purporting to facilitate job placements abroad.

The suspects have since appeared before a Bulawayo magistrate who granted then ZW$100,000 each.

Source - ZimLive
More on: #Job, #Scam, #Overseas

Comments

Mobile food trailers for sale


Must Read

Mnangagwa not a born-again democrat

3 hrs ago | 363 Views

Zimbabwe 'looting' law saga shows dysfunctionality at the heart of govt

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

Mnangagwa should walk the talk

3 hrs ago | 180 Views

Govt must demand answers from Gold Mafia kingpins

4 hrs ago | 206 Views

Zimbabwe suffering from leadership crisis

4 hrs ago | 193 Views

Upcoming Zimbabwe, DRC polls a bellwether for Sadc, African democracy

4 hrs ago | 142 Views

Zimbabwean 'mbingas' flashy lifestyles reflect a corrupt economy

4 hrs ago | 478 Views

Mnangagwa approves nationwide audits on mining activities

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

Mwonzora mounts fresh court challenge for postponement of elections

4 hrs ago | 421 Views

Bulawayo musician, poet releases song on Gukurahundi

4 hrs ago | 232 Views

Suspect splurged US$2,7 heist loot on cars for 'prophet'

4 hrs ago | 697 Views

US envoy says Russian ship picked up arms in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 453 Views

Prominent lawyer snubs CCC

4 hrs ago | 513 Views

3rd witness nails Biti

4 hrs ago | 141 Views

Biti blasts Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 513 Views

Mthuli Ncube scrambles to rescue Zimdollar

4 hrs ago | 379 Views

Zimdollar stares fresh setbacks as crisis deepens

4 hrs ago | 140 Views

Mnangagwa legitimacy challenger escapes arrest

4 hrs ago | 189 Views

Zimra official jailed 18 months

4 hrs ago | 119 Views

Zimgold seeks to ramp up production

4 hrs ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwe nurses bemoan 'slave wages'

4 hrs ago | 114 Views

'5G technology won't offer quick fix to Zimbabwe's digital divide'

4 hrs ago | 29 Views

Man sets vicious dogs on ZBC licence inspectors

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

Security guard stabbed to death, shop robbed

4 hrs ago | 108 Views

Free eye treatment for Makokoba residents

4 hrs ago | 24 Views

Arrests on perpetrators is not political

4 hrs ago | 50 Views

Poisoned meal lands family of 12 in hospital

4 hrs ago | 105 Views

Luveve Road works test Bulawayo engineers

4 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zanu-PF set to launch manifesto

4 hrs ago | 32 Views

Motorist points gun at traffic officers

4 hrs ago | 143 Views

Trial dates set for Chiwenga ex-wife money laundering case

4 hrs ago | 37 Views

Man kills colleague over R200

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

Van Blerk testifies against Tendai Biti

4 hrs ago | 48 Views

Maize trading liberalised in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

Couple swindles 46 people of US$134,500

4 hrs ago | 43 Views

Hwange unit 7 removed from the grid

4 hrs ago | 90 Views

'Zimbabwe open for business, not abuse'

4 hrs ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe govt lifts import restrictions on basics

4 hrs ago | 68 Views

Herd boy locked up 12 years for rape

4 hrs ago | 88 Views

BCC red-flags college over fliers

4 hrs ago | 64 Views

Sangoma's wife cheats on him with best friend

4 hrs ago | 136 Views

ZANU-PF MP in revenge porno

15 hrs ago | 2128 Views

PHOTOS: ZANU PF women's league cause chaos

18 hrs ago | 1990 Views

Robbers attack pedestrian, steal $3

21 hrs ago | 987 Views

Possessed man bashed to death

21 hrs ago | 1205 Views

Edd Branson brokers gamechanging global media deal

11 May 2023 at 07:21hrs | 892 Views

AUDIO: Shocking song by Mai Titi surfaces

11 May 2023 at 07:13hrs | 2981 Views

Edd Branson mobilises $100 million for African telecoms sector

11 May 2023 at 06:58hrs | 679 Views

Twitter to soon allow calls

11 May 2023 at 05:45hrs | 390 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days