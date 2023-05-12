Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Konrad Adenauer Foundation set to launch a climate change book

by Edson Mapani
23 mins ago | Views
Germany based Konrad Adenauer Foundation in a collaborative effort with its Zimbabwean office and KAS Programme on Energy Security and Climate Change based in Nairobi is set to launch a publication entitled, "Media Perception on Climate Change in Sub-Saharan Africa," on May 18 in Harare.


In a press statement The Konrad Adenauer Foundation said it was a firm believer in the involvement of a multiplicity of actors in its quest for a greener  future and that the media play a crucial role to achieve that.

"The Konrad Adenauer Foundation has been working on Climate Change and Policy in Zimbabwe with support from the Climate Change Department under the Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and  Hospitality Industry and other development partners. The foundation is a strong believer in multi-sectoral approach to solving the climate change crises both locally and beyond. The foundation believes that amongst a coalition of actors, the media could play a fundamental role in the fight towards a greener future and that is why it supported the research on "Media Perceptions on Climate Change in Sub-Saharan Africa".

Speaking ahead of the launch, the Resident Director of Konrad Adenauer Foundation Mrs. Anna Hoffman added that, "This launch brings together two critical sectors in which we are actively involved in Zimbabwe. The foundation has been working in both Climate Change and Energy policy space and the Media Sector in Zimbabwe. We remain committed to partnering with government and non-state actors in both sectors.

The Minister of Information and Publicity and Broadcasting Services Honourable Monica Mutsvagwa and Germany Ambassador His Excellecy Udo Volvz will officiate the launch.

Source - Edson Mapani

Comments

Mobile food trailers for sale


Must Read

DRAMA: ZANU PF 'bogus' photographer ordered to remove regalia at court

19 mins ago | 50 Views

Zera slashes gas price by 14,9%

13 hrs ago | 505 Views

Bata stadium 'banned'

13 hrs ago | 645 Views

Refrigerator features to look out for in 2023

20 hrs ago | 705 Views

Are investors in African equities poised for wins amidst global turmoil?

23 hrs ago | 193 Views

'Want change? Register to vote!' insist CCC. Stuff mothers of nightmares are made.

23 hrs ago | 642 Views

Mnangagwa not a born-again democrat

12 May 2023 at 06:25hrs | 918 Views

Zimbabwe 'looting' law saga shows dysfunctionality at the heart of govt

12 May 2023 at 06:25hrs | 680 Views

Mnangagwa should walk the talk

12 May 2023 at 06:24hrs | 561 Views

Govt must demand answers from Gold Mafia kingpins

12 May 2023 at 06:24hrs | 795 Views

Zimbabwe suffering from leadership crisis

12 May 2023 at 06:23hrs | 507 Views

Upcoming Zimbabwe, DRC polls a bellwether for Sadc, African democracy

12 May 2023 at 06:23hrs | 304 Views

Zimbabwean 'mbingas' flashy lifestyles reflect a corrupt economy

12 May 2023 at 06:22hrs | 923 Views

Mnangagwa approves nationwide audits on mining activities

12 May 2023 at 06:12hrs | 314 Views

Mwonzora mounts fresh court challenge for postponement of elections

12 May 2023 at 06:12hrs | 1152 Views

Bulawayo musician, poet releases song on Gukurahundi

12 May 2023 at 06:09hrs | 640 Views

Suspect splurged US$2,7 heist loot on cars for 'prophet'

12 May 2023 at 06:09hrs | 1847 Views

Bulawayo duo reaps US$130k in overseas job scam

12 May 2023 at 06:08hrs | 638 Views

US envoy says Russian ship picked up arms in South Africa

12 May 2023 at 06:08hrs | 977 Views

Prominent lawyer snubs CCC

12 May 2023 at 06:08hrs | 1353 Views

3rd witness nails Biti

12 May 2023 at 06:07hrs | 381 Views

Biti blasts Mnangagwa

12 May 2023 at 06:06hrs | 1362 Views

Mthuli Ncube scrambles to rescue Zimdollar

12 May 2023 at 06:06hrs | 905 Views

Zimdollar stares fresh setbacks as crisis deepens

12 May 2023 at 06:06hrs | 341 Views

Mnangagwa legitimacy challenger escapes arrest

12 May 2023 at 06:06hrs | 372 Views

Zimra official jailed 18 months

12 May 2023 at 06:05hrs | 331 Views

Zimgold seeks to ramp up production

12 May 2023 at 06:05hrs | 77 Views

Zimbabwe nurses bemoan 'slave wages'

12 May 2023 at 06:04hrs | 310 Views

'5G technology won't offer quick fix to Zimbabwe's digital divide'

12 May 2023 at 06:04hrs | 83 Views

Man sets vicious dogs on ZBC licence inspectors

12 May 2023 at 06:04hrs | 453 Views

Security guard stabbed to death, shop robbed

12 May 2023 at 06:03hrs | 256 Views

Free eye treatment for Makokoba residents

12 May 2023 at 06:03hrs | 48 Views

Arrests on perpetrators is not political

12 May 2023 at 06:03hrs | 96 Views

Poisoned meal lands family of 12 in hospital

12 May 2023 at 06:03hrs | 311 Views

Luveve Road works test Bulawayo engineers

12 May 2023 at 06:02hrs | 259 Views

Zanu-PF set to launch manifesto

12 May 2023 at 06:02hrs | 72 Views

Motorist points gun at traffic officers

12 May 2023 at 06:02hrs | 339 Views

Trial dates set for Chiwenga ex-wife money laundering case

12 May 2023 at 06:01hrs | 69 Views

Man kills colleague over R200

12 May 2023 at 06:01hrs | 166 Views

Van Blerk testifies against Tendai Biti

12 May 2023 at 06:01hrs | 85 Views

Maize trading liberalised in Zimbabwe

12 May 2023 at 06:01hrs | 142 Views

Couple swindles 46 people of US$134,500

12 May 2023 at 06:00hrs | 146 Views

Hwange unit 7 removed from the grid

12 May 2023 at 06:00hrs | 229 Views

'Zimbabwe open for business, not abuse'

12 May 2023 at 06:00hrs | 64 Views

Zimbabwe govt lifts import restrictions on basics

12 May 2023 at 06:00hrs | 274 Views

Herd boy locked up 12 years for rape

12 May 2023 at 05:59hrs | 232 Views

BCC red-flags college over fliers

12 May 2023 at 05:59hrs | 155 Views

Sangoma's wife cheats on him with best friend

12 May 2023 at 05:58hrs | 439 Views

ZANU-PF MP in revenge porno

11 May 2023 at 18:40hrs | 2424 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days